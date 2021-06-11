New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Remarks from A. G. Sulzberger

Welcome, everyone. It's so great to be here in the center of the newsroom, surrounded by so many people I've only seen on a computer screen for these last 15 months.

I'm thrilled we have a joyful occasion for our first in-person gathering - or at least semi-in-person gathering - after this long and difficult pandemic year.

We can sometimes make too big a deal of prizes. But they offer a chance for us to lift our heads from the day to day of our work and take in what we've accomplished. To celebrate our colleagues. And to remind ourselves why our journalistic mission is worth fighting for. That is especially important in a year in which we haven't had the opportunity to stop each other in the elevator or lunch line to congratulate one another on a big story or new project.

And despite all the year's challenges - and we had our fair share - by any measure this has been a year of remarkable success for The Times. Our audience is expanding, our business is growing, and our journalism is flourishing across form and subject in once-unimaginable ways.

Today we will talk about only a small portion of the year's great journalism. I could easily rattle off a hundred other projects worthy of recognition. But that's for another day. For now, let me thank everyone in our newsroom for the courage, creativity and commitment you demonstrated last year. And let me thank our colleagues around the company for the brilliant, ambitious work that makes all this journalism possible.

I'm looking forward to the day soon when I can congratulate each of you in person for your great work.

But first, let me congratulate Dean. I count myself lucky every day to get the chance to work alongside the best editor in the business. And I'm happy to turn this over to him to talk about the Pulitzer Prize-winning work The Times produced this year.