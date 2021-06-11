Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : 2021 Pulitzer Remarks from A. G. Sulzberger

06/11/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome, everyone. It's so great to be here in the center of the newsroom, surrounded by so many people I've only seen on a computer screen for these last 15 months.

I'm thrilled we have a joyful occasion for our first in-person gathering - or at least semi-in-person gathering - after this long and difficult pandemic year.

We can sometimes make too big a deal of prizes. But they offer a chance for us to lift our heads from the day to day of our work and take in what we've accomplished. To celebrate our colleagues. And to remind ourselves why our journalistic mission is worth fighting for. That is especially important in a year in which we haven't had the opportunity to stop each other in the elevator or lunch line to congratulate one another on a big story or new project.

And despite all the year's challenges - and we had our fair share - by any measure this has been a year of remarkable success for The Times. Our audience is expanding, our business is growing, and our journalism is flourishing across form and subject in once-unimaginable ways.

Today we will talk about only a small portion of the year's great journalism. I could easily rattle off a hundred other projects worthy of recognition. But that's for another day. For now, let me thank everyone in our newsroom for the courage, creativity and commitment you demonstrated last year. And let me thank our colleagues around the company for the brilliant, ambitious work that makes all this journalism possible.

I'm looking forward to the day soon when I can congratulate each of you in person for your great work.

But first, let me congratulate Dean. I count myself lucky every day to get the chance to work alongside the best editor in the business. And I'm happy to turn this over to him to talk about the Pulitzer Prize-winning work The Times produced this year.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
05:13pNEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Remarks from A. G. Sulzberger
PU
04:50pHealthcare Shares Sink as Vaccine News Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
03:47pNEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Dean Baquet
PU
02:29pApple Subpoenas Prompt Internal Review, Calls for William Barr, Jeff Sessions..
DJ
01:39pFDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses From Troubled Baltimore Plan --..
DJ
12:17pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : US FDA Clears 10 Million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine..
MT
12:14pDemocrats Call for Ex-Attorneys General Barr, Sessions to Testify--2nd Update
DJ
11:17aNEW YORK TIMES  : Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff Joins Narrative Projects as Editor
PU
10:59aFDA Approves Export of Covid-19 Vaccine Doses from Troubled Baltimore Plant
DJ
08:34aNEW YORK TIMES  : Jeannie Choi Elevated to Managing Editor of The New York Times..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 7 025 M 7 025 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 41,85 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-19.07%7 025
NEWS CORPORATION47.25%15 369
REACH PLC77.58%1 118
NORTH MEDIA A/S36.59%324
REWORLD MEDIA32.97%279
D. B. CORP LIMITED36.56%276