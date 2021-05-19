Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/19 10:56:51 am
42.145 USD   -0.62%
10:38aNEW YORK TIMES  : A New Role for Katie Thomas
PU
06:46aNEW YORK TIMES  : Staff News from The Book Review
PU
05/18NEW YORK TIMES  : Aleissa Bleyl Joins The Times's Audience Team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : A New Role for Katie Thomas

05/19/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Katie has distinguished herself on the pharma beat for the past nine years with a nonstop stream of news, scoops and investigative stories. She's now moving into a new role as an enterprise reporter who tells the deeper, often hidden stories at the intersection of money and health care.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, Katie has produced a blizzard of authoritative stories on the race to develop treatments and vaccines for Covid. She took the lead on our Pfizer, Regeneron and Novavax coverage. She revealed flaws in the F.D.A.'s convalescent plasma program. She shone a light on the fact that drug companies were keeping the blueprints for their vaccine trials secret - and shamed them into making those crucial documents public. She considered it a career highlight 'to have had a major world event land squarely in the middle of my beat' - and Times readers were lucky to have had one of the most creative, seasoned reporters covering pharma through the greatest public health crisis in a century.

After graduating from New York University, she went to work at Newsday and spent nine years there, 'covering everything from car crashes to zoning skirmishes to Albany politics' she said. She joined The Times in 2008 on the sports desk, writing news and enterprise stories that required no sports background. Since 2011, she has covered the pharmaceutical industry, first on the Business desk and then on Health and Science, burrowing into drug pricing, financial conflicts of interest, and, most recently, the historic race to develop vaccines for Covid-19.

Katie has always had sharp investigative instincts and an eye for riveting human narratives. She broke the story of Insys Therapeutics, a small Arizona company that indiscriminately sold a powerful fentanyl product to doctors, including ones who had long records of misbehavior. Its conduct was so egregious that years later their executives became some of the first in the industry to get prison sentences. Katie detailed how nursing homes were gaming Medicare's five-star ratings system, making it difficult for families to evaluate quality in an industry known for substandard care. Her reporting led to an overhaul of federal requirements for nursing homes, and the downgrading of one-third of the nation's nursing homes. Katie and Charles Ornstein of ProPublica reported on how the chief medical officer of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center failed to report his ties to pharmaceutical companies in dozens of prestigious journal articles. The executive later resigned. And last year, Katie wrote a disturbing portrait of Americans who believed their mothers took thalidomide as part of a mostly forgotten clinical trial in the United States, who were convinced that they suffered severe birth defects from the drug and who were seeking justice from the companies that ran the trials.

Katie will now be stepping away from the breaking news cycle to focus on health enterprise stories and investigations. As she takes on this new role, Rebecca Robbins on BizDay will lead the paper's pharma coverage. Katie's already started work in her new role in a collaboration with the Business desk, revisiting the government's flawed rating system for nursing homes.

Please congratulate Katie on her new role. We can't wait to see what she digs up.

-Celia and Ginny

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
10:38aNEW YORK TIMES  : A New Role for Katie Thomas
PU
06:46aNEW YORK TIMES  : Staff News from The Book Review
PU
05/18NEW YORK TIMES  : Aleissa Bleyl Joins The Times's Audience Team
PU
05/18NEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins 4 Deadline Club Awards
PU
05/18THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY  : to Webcast its Presentation at the 49th Annual J.P..
BU
05/18NEW YORK TIMES  : Our Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting Intern
PU
05/17NEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins 7 SABEW Awards
PU
05/17Some big U.S. hedge funds loaded up on SPACS, value stocks during first quart..
RE
05/17NEW YORK TIMES  : Jaime Swanson Joins London Newsroom
PU
05/16U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 7 119 M 7 119 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 42,41 $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.73%7 119
NEWS CORPORATION47.36%15 337
REACH PLC61.91%1 022
NORTH MEDIA A/S41.60%333
REWORLD MEDIA23.19%259
D. B. CORP LIMITED9.38%215