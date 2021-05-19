New York Times : A New Role for Katie Thomas

Katie has distinguished herself on the pharma beat for the past nine years with a nonstop stream of news, scoops and investigative stories. She's now moving into a new role as an enterprise reporter who tells the deeper, often hidden stories at the intersection of money and health care.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, Katie has produced a blizzard of authoritative stories on the race to develop treatments and vaccines for Covid. She took the lead on our Pfizer, Regeneron and Novavax coverage. She revealed flaws in the F.D.A.'s convalescent plasma program. She shone a light on the fact that drug companies were keeping the blueprints for their vaccine trials secret - and shamed them into making those crucial documents public. She considered it a career highlight 'to have had a major world event land squarely in the middle of my beat' - and Times readers were lucky to have had one of the most creative, seasoned reporters covering pharma through the greatest public health crisis in a century.

After graduating from New York University, she went to work at Newsday and spent nine years there, 'covering everything from car crashes to zoning skirmishes to Albany politics' she said. She joined The Times in 2008 on the sports desk, writing news and enterprise stories that required no sports background. Since 2011, she has covered the pharmaceutical industry, first on the Business desk and then on Health and Science, burrowing into drug pricing, financial conflicts of interest, and, most recently, the historic race to develop vaccines for Covid-19.

Katie has always had sharp investigative instincts and an eye for riveting human narratives. She broke the story of Insys Therapeutics, a small Arizona company that indiscriminately sold a powerful fentanyl product to doctors, including ones who had long records of misbehavior. Its conduct was so egregious that years later their executives became some of the first in the industry to get prison sentences. Katie detailed how nursing homes were gaming Medicare's five-star ratings system, making it difficult for families to evaluate quality in an industry known for substandard care. Her reporting led to an overhaul of federal requirements for nursing homes, and the downgrading of one-third of the nation's nursing homes. Katie and Charles Ornstein of ProPublica reported on how the chief medical officer of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center failed to report his ties to pharmaceutical companies in dozens of prestigious journal articles. The executive later resigned. And last year, Katie wrote a disturbing portrait of Americans who believed their mothers took thalidomide as part of a mostly forgotten clinical trial in the United States, who were convinced that they suffered severe birth defects from the drug and who were seeking justice from the companies that ran the trials.

Katie will now be stepping away from the breaking news cycle to focus on health enterprise stories and investigations. As she takes on this new role, Rebecca Robbins on BizDay will lead the paper's pharma coverage. Katie's already started work in her new role in a collaboration with the Business desk, revisiting the government's flawed rating system for nursing homes.

Please congratulate Katie on her new role. We can't wait to see what she digs up.

-Celia and Ginny