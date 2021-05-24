Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
New York Times : A New Senior Editor for Newsroom Development and Support

05/24/2021
We're thrilled to announce that María Sánchez Díez, a talented journalist with a strong background in digital storytelling and audience development, is joining the Newsroom Development and Support team as a senior editor of digital storytelling and training.

María comes to us from The Washington Post, where she worked on the audience team, helping reporters and editors grow readership as senior editor for subscriptions and engagement. Prior to that, she was an operations editor, embedding on the Local and National teams. Before working at The Post, María ran the Electionland project at ProPublica, which won the Online News Association's Award for Excellence in Collaborations and Partnerships in 2019.

Throughout her career, María has worked in a variety of roles as an editor and a reporter. She was a general assignment editor at Univision, where she created new story formats, led engagement projects and developed new ways of connecting with the Spanish-speaking immigrant community in the U.S. She covered Latin American issues for Quartz and has written for El País, El Diario Soitu and Condé Nast.

María, who is a Fulbright scholar, a Tow-Knight Center fellow and alumna of Online News Association's Women's Leadership Accelerator, describes herself as a journalist working at the intersection of journalism, audience and product. She has also taught a graduate-level journalism course on reporting and writing at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. In other words, she is going to fit right in on the N.D.S. team.

María's first day with us is June 21 and we can't wait for her to join our team.

- Charo Henríquez and Eric Athas

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
