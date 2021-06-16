New York Times : A New Website for R&D

R&D at The New York Times applies emerging technologies in service of our company's mission to seek the truth and help people understand the world. We develop tools and capabilities to enhance reporters' ability to gather and deliver news, from an app that enables photojournalists to file from the field in real-time to 3D recreations of journalistic scenes that readers can inhabit and explore in the browser.

As the R&D team has grown and sharpened its focus in the last two years, we identified the need for an updated site that could accommodate a greater volume and breadth of material and serve as a catalyst for conversations with like-minded individuals and organizations within and outside of journalism.

The new site documents our work at every stage of the process-from early prototypes to deployed products-and offers a window into our team's approach to R&D, which prioritizes experimentation, iteration and the continuous synthesis of new ideas and signals for future exploration.

Features of the redesign include:

A bolder, more cohesive look and feel

A new homepage layout that foregrounds the team and more clearly communicates R&D's story through video and other interactive components

A more flexible and robust project page template, including support for vertical images, image carousels, full-width images, pull-quotes and related projects

A new format and placement for posts that outline R&D's vision for each of our six research areas

Dedicated space for video

The Logo

As part of the site redesign, we set out to create a new identity for R&D that would sit comfortably within the broader Times brand while establishing a distinct, lively voice that reflects the energy of the team.

Starting with our standard institutional mark in Karnak Black, we built a custom tool that allowed us to distort and manipulate the letterforms and design endless permutations entirely with code.

The final result is a dynamic logo that responds in real-time to data generated by the R&D team.

We would love to hear your thoughts on the new site; email us and follow the latest developments from the team @nytimesrd on Twitter.

Special thanks to Kevin Zweerink, Jamal Jean-Tobias, Mark McKeague, Or Fleisher, Ben Wilhelm, Nick Bartzokas, Ellen Lo, Sukanya Aneja, Nkem Ujuagu, Niko Koppel, Abi Milner, Scott Lowenstein, Justin Lewis, Aharon Wasserman, Marc Lavallee, A.J. Chavar, Minkyoung Kim, Adam Blufarb, Kelly Doe and Jason Fujikuni.

- Lana Z Porter