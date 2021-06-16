Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/16 11:34:30 am
40.545 USD   -2.47%
11:12aNEW YORK TIMES  : A New Website for R&D
PU
06:46aNEW YORK TIMES  : Wins 2 Sigma Delta Chi Awards
PU
06/15NEW YORK TIMES  : Chris Buckley Wins Don Bolles Medal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : A New Website for R&D

06/16/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

R&D at The New York Times applies emerging technologies in service of our company's mission to seek the truth and help people understand the world. We develop tools and capabilities to enhance reporters' ability to gather and deliver news, from an app that enables photojournalists to file from the field in real-time to 3D recreations of journalistic scenes that readers can inhabit and explore in the browser.

As the R&D team has grown and sharpened its focus in the last two years, we identified the need for an updated site that could accommodate a greater volume and breadth of material and serve as a catalyst for conversations with like-minded individuals and organizations within and outside of journalism.

The new site documents our work at every stage of the process-from early prototypes to deployed products-and offers a window into our team's approach to R&D, which prioritizes experimentation, iteration and the continuous synthesis of new ideas and signals for future exploration.

Features of the redesign include:

  • A bolder, more cohesive look and feel
  • A new homepage layout that foregrounds the team and more clearly communicates R&D's story through video and other interactive components
  • A more flexible and robust project page template, including support for vertical images, image carousels, full-width images, pull-quotes and related projects
  • A new format and placement for posts that outline R&D's vision for each of our six research areas
  • Dedicated space for video

The Logo

As part of the site redesign, we set out to create a new identity for R&D that would sit comfortably within the broader Times brand while establishing a distinct, lively voice that reflects the energy of the team.

Starting with our standard institutional mark in Karnak Black, we built a custom tool that allowed us to distort and manipulate the letterforms and design endless permutations entirely with code.

The final result is a dynamic logo that responds in real-time to data generated by the R&D team.

We would love to hear your thoughts on the new site; email us and follow the latest developments from the team @nytimesrd on Twitter.

Special thanks to Kevin Zweerink, Jamal Jean-Tobias, Mark McKeague, Or Fleisher, Ben Wilhelm, Nick Bartzokas, Ellen Lo, Sukanya Aneja, Nkem Ujuagu, Niko Koppel, Abi Milner, Scott Lowenstein, Justin Lewis, Aharon Wasserman, Marc Lavallee, A.J. Chavar, Minkyoung Kim, Adam Blufarb, Kelly Doe and Jason Fujikuni.

- Lana Z Porter

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
11:12aNEW YORK TIMES  : A New Website for R&D
PU
06:46aNEW YORK TIMES  : Wins 2 Sigma Delta Chi Awards
PU
06/15NEW YORK TIMES  : Chris Buckley Wins Don Bolles Medal
PU
06/15NEW YORK TIMES  : Art Honors for The New York Times Magazine
PU
06/14NEW YORK TIMES  : Honors From the American Society of Magazine Editors
PU
06/14NEW YORK TIMES  : Mary Suh Named Education Editor
PU
06/14NEW YORK TIMES  : Anatoly Kurmanaev Joins Mexico City Bureau
PU
06/12NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Marc Lacey
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Chris Buckley
PU
06/11NEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Abby Goodnough
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 6 978 M 6 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 41,57 $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-21.38%6 978
NEWS CORPORATION44.69%15 113
REACH PLC90.46%1 194
NORTH MEDIA A/S37.09%324
REWORLD MEDIA32.81%278
D. B. CORP LIMITED41.32%277