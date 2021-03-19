New York Times : Announces COP26 Climate Hub at SXSW

The New York Times today announced plans for The New York Times Climate Hub, an ambitious 10-day event featuring live journalism, thought leadership and action on climate change, to be held alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, this November.

The event was announced during a New York Times debate, held as part of the SXSW Featured Sessions program and moderated by international climate reporter Somini Sengupta, where panelists argued whether we currently have all the tools we need to stop climate change.

The New York Times Climate Hub endeavors to bridge the gap between the COP26 summit and the public, creating a space where business leaders, policymakers, COP26 delegates and the wider community can come together to debate, discuss and discover climate change solutions and how to put them into practice.

'Our coverage aims to help readers understand the impacts of climate change, from the devastation of wildfires, hurricanes and extreme flooding, to the effects of a warming planet on inequality, migration, food, housing and the economy,' said climate editor Hannah Fairfield.

'Together with keynote speakers and industry experts, New York Times journalists will bring these profound and urgent issues to life at the Climate Hub. Visitors can expect an immersive and interactive event space in Glasgow alongside an ambitious digital offering with event highlights streamed worldwide.'