    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
42.065 USD   +0.61%
New York Times : Carole Sabouraud Joins Opinion Audio

06/07/2021 | 10:23am EDT
Carole Sabouraud joins Opinion Audio as an associate audio engineer and composer.

Born in France, Carole moved to Spain at an early age and started performing live while studying sound engineering and music.

In 2009 she began scoring short films and documentaries, one such was Real Life Test, a queer series that earned recognition from festivals and educators worldwide. In 2013, she moved to Los Angeles, where she continues to score documentaries like 'The Streets Are Ours: Two Lives Cross in Karachi' and worked on two media exhibitions with the UCLA Labor Center. In 2020 she earned a graduate certificate in film scoring from UCLA; she also composed and produced 'Suture' an epic trailer album released on Position Music.

Welcome, Carole.

Paula Szuchman

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 7 018 M 7 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 41,81 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-19.24%7 018
NEWS CORPORATION45.91%15 209
REACH PLC64.35%1 036
NORTH MEDIA A/S44.11%341
REWORLD MEDIA33.75%280
D. B. CORP LIMITED16.45%229