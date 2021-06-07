New York Times : Carole Sabouraud Joins Opinion Audio

Carole Sabouraud joins Opinion Audio as an associate audio engineer and composer.

Born in France, Carole moved to Spain at an early age and started performing live while studying sound engineering and music.

In 2009 she began scoring short films and documentaries, one such was Real Life Test, a queer series that earned recognition from festivals and educators worldwide. In 2013, she moved to Los Angeles, where she continues to score documentaries like 'The Streets Are Ours: Two Lives Cross in Karachi' and worked on two media exhibitions with the UCLA Labor Center. In 2020 she earned a graduate certificate in film scoring from UCLA; she also composed and produced 'Suture' an epic trailer album released on Position Music.

Welcome, Carole.

Paula Szuchman