  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
News 
Summary

New York Times : Cassandra Lammers Named Head of Compensation and Benefits

05/24/2021 | 08:05am EDT
As we continue to promote fairness and equality at The Times, how we reward our employees - ranging from compensation to benefits - remains a key component in achieving and sustaining that vision. To that end, we launched an extensive search for the best person to oversee this critical function within HR. I am delighted to share that we have found our person. Please join me in welcoming Cassandra Lammers, our new S.V.P. of Total Rewards.

Cassandra joins us from Audible as their Vice President of Total Rewards and People Analytics, and also brings years of additional experience from Samsung, G.E. and Lucent Technologies. She is a pay equity-focused compensation leader who has designed, implemented and administered broad-based, incentive and equity compensation programs. Alongside that work, Cassandra maintains a hands-on approach to market-competitive compensation programs and has developed and implemented global best-in-class job architecture and career path frameworks to drive business goals.

In addition to strategic total rewards work, Cassandra will also play a significant role in our D.E.I. work, standing up strategies and standards to ensure we continue to consistently and clearly reward our employees. Cassandra will report directly to me and be supported by our established Compensation and Benefits teams.

Please join me in welcoming Cassandra. Her first day is today.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
