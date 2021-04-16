Log in
New York Times : Celebrating 15 Years of “The Book Review” Podcast

04/16/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
The New York Times is thrilled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 'The Book Review' podcast this month, our show that takes listeners inside the literary world. Produced since 2006, 'The Book Review' is the longest-running podcast at The Times.

Throughout the years, the show, hosted by Pamela Paul, editor of The New York Times Book Review (Sam Tanenhaus was the founding host) and produced by Pedro Rosado of Headstepper Productions, has featured some of the biggest names in literature: from Gary Shteyngart, the very first author to appear on the show, to Toni Morrison to John Updike to John Grisham to Colson Whitehead, and in nonfiction, writers ranging from Michael Lewis to Calvin Trillin to Isabel Wilkerson. 'The great joy of this podcast for me as host is in the guests,' Paul said. 'It's such a privilege to ask the writers I admire most about how and why they've written the books they've put out in the world.'

The podcast, which routinely appears at the top of the Arts chart on Apple Podcasts, has also featured voices from throughout The Times, including Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, Wesley Morris and Frank Bruni, Thomas Friedman and James B. Stewart, to name a few.

Over the past 15 years, 'The Book Review' podcast has missed only three weeks - the first three weeks of quarantine in March 2020. 'We were pretty desperate to get back,' Paul said. 'The podcast crew here at the Book Review is small and works closely together. This allowed us both to keep one another company and to connect us to the outside world.'

You can read more about the history of the Book Review podcast, including some of the team's fondest memories, here. To listen to Pamela's favorite episodes from her eight years hosting the show (and interviews with more than 800 authors and critics), please head here.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 19:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
