New York Times : Honors From the Los Angeles Press Club

The Los Angeles Press Club named Kyle Buchanan, our awards-season columnist, also known as The Projectionist, as Journalist of the Year at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

'Whether interviewing actors, actresses or filmmakers, including Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Linda Hamilton, the cast and crew of Mad Max: Fury Road, Sam Mendes on 1917, or criticism of Oscar's lack of diversity and recognition of female filmmakers, Buchanan brings incisive questions and excellent analyses to the world of filmmaking in his writings,' the judges said.

Kyle also won for best feature under 2,500 words for his profile of Brad Pitt and for best movie-industry feature over 1,000 words for his oral history of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'

A number of other Times journalists were also honored:

Reggie Ugwu won third place in the category of diversity in the entertainment industry for his Arts & Leisure cover story on Black directors of the '90s, 'They Set Us Up to Fail.'

Taffy Brodesser-Akner placed second in the category of film/TV personality profile over 2,500 words for her profile 'This Tom Hanks Story Will Make You Feel Less Bad.'

Nicole Herrington, Jolie Ruben and Gabriel Gianordoli placed second for multimedia packages for 'The African-American Art Shaping the 21st Century.'

