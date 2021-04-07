Log in
The New York Times Company

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  
New York Times : John Eligon Named Johannesburg Bureau Chief

04/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Nearly a decade ago, John Eligon went to South Africa for a stint in the Johannesburg bureau and delivered an impressive series of stories, from the theft of diamonds in Zimbabwe to young men who make a living by offering to watch your parked car. He returned after the death of Nelson Mandela to tell the story of the village where Mandela grew up. He fell in love with the country and the people, and from time to time, talked about going back.

Now, he finally is.

We are thrilled to announce that John, a National correspondent distinguished for his reporting on race and inequality in the United States, will move to International to be our new Johannesburg bureau chief.

He will join a long list of notable correspondents - and at least two former executive editors - who have had the post over the years, using it to tell some of our most impactful stories.

John joined The Times in 2005 and spent his first two years on Sports before going to Metro, where he helped cover the trial of Brooke Astor's son and the sexual assault investigation into Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

In 2012, John went to Kansas City to cover the Midwest and arrived in the middle of a drought. When Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014 and the Black Lives Matter movement thrust issues of race and inequity to the front of the national conversation, his beat transitioned from covering the region to covering race in America.

'John is a brilliant and generous colleague who spots good stories everywhere,' said Jia Lynn Yang, the National editor. 'He has practically moved to Minneapolis to produce one powerful story after another on the reverberations of George Floyd's killing. John's stories are special, and readers of International are in for a real treat.'

John is a huge sports fan who ran a fast mile in high school (4:34), but not fast enough to reach the Olympics, so he became a journalist instead. He's since tackled longer distances and has completed seven marathons, with his best showing in Chicago. Most notably, he ran the Boston Marathon the year of the bombing. Thankfully, he had finished before the bombing and was back in his hotel showering when the blasts went off.

Not surprisingly, he went back out there and reported through the night.

We are thrilled to have him join us.

- Michael, Greg and Laurie

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
