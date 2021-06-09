New York Times : Leader for Editing Residency

When Aimée Harris started working on my team, I told her we always had to be prepared for the unexpected. Over the past four years, those words proved true again and again and again.

So when I had to find a leader to run the day-to-day operations of the Editing Residency, little did I realize how seriously Aimée had been taking my advice. She put her hand up for the role, and our interview panel quickly saw how prepared she was.

We knew we needed a leader who had a keen eye for editing, the skills to work collaboratively, and the sensibilities of a journalist seasoned in our newsroom combined with the ability to understand the needs of newcomers to 620. Aimée has all of those qualities and more.

She joined my team in 2017 in a new role in which she would work on newsroom communications, as well as be editor of The Neediest Cases Fund. Over time, Aimée took on a variety of additional duties, from helping to coordinate our coronavirus response to assisting in safety and security matters for our journalists.