    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/09 01:44:52 pm
42.13 USD   +0.89%
New York Times : Leader for Editing Residency

06/09/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
When Aimée Harris started working on my team, I told her we always had to be prepared for the unexpected. Over the past four years, those words proved true again and again and again.

So when I had to find a leader to run the day-to-day operations of the Editing Residency, little did I realize how seriously Aimée had been taking my advice. She put her hand up for the role, and our interview panel quickly saw how prepared she was.

We knew we needed a leader who had a keen eye for editing, the skills to work collaboratively, and the sensibilities of a journalist seasoned in our newsroom combined with the ability to understand the needs of newcomers to 620. Aimée has all of those qualities and more.

She joined my team in 2017 in a new role in which she would work on newsroom communications, as well as be editor of The Neediest Cases Fund. Over time, Aimée took on a variety of additional duties, from helping to coordinate our coronavirus response to assisting in safety and security matters for our journalists.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 7 010 M 7 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 41,76 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-18.14%7 010
NEWS CORPORATION47.30%15 407
REACH PLC80.71%1 137
NORTH MEDIA A/S42.86%339
REWORLD MEDIA35.33%284
D. B. CORP LIMITED18.95%281