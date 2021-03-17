Log in
New York Times : Promotion for Erik Borenstein

03/17/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
I am delighted to announce that Erik Borenstein has been promoted to executive director, film and television business. With this promotion, we are recognizing Erik's leadership in developing our strategy and approach in film and TV and his continued partnership with Kathleen Lingo and Caitlin Roper to bring our film and TV deals from idea to fruition and to bring Times journalism and IP into living rooms and onto the big screen.

It's been a huge year for Erik and for our film and TV business. Erik led complex partnerships with production companies, filmmakers, studios and distributors, and helped us create and refine new ways of working with Times staff. The projects he's worked on are adapting some of our most impactful journalism - The 1619 Project, The Jungle Prince of Delhi, Nice White Parents and more that we hope to announce soon - and have required real creative thinking, thoughtful problem-solving, and endurance to bring a complex cast of stakeholders together, often under pressure.

Erik joined the strategy team in 2015 and has been helping The Times figure out how to swim in uncharted waters ever since. He was our first business leader in audio starting in early 2016 and helped craft the audio strategy from its earliest stages and brought that plan to reality.

Please join me in congratulating Erik!

Stephanie

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 18:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 960 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 8 523 M 8 523 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 83,5%
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,17 $
Last Close Price 50,90 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Robert Edwin Denham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.26%8 385
NEWS CORPORATION47.36%15 153
INFORMA PLC4.08%11 747
SCHIBSTED ASA1.58%9 655
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED25.39%9 306
PEARSON PLC19.52%8 360
