New York Times : Promotion for Erik Borenstein

I am delighted to announce that Erik Borenstein has been promoted to executive director, film and television business. With this promotion, we are recognizing Erik's leadership in developing our strategy and approach in film and TV and his continued partnership with Kathleen Lingo and Caitlin Roper to bring our film and TV deals from idea to fruition and to bring Times journalism and IP into living rooms and onto the big screen.

It's been a huge year for Erik and for our film and TV business. Erik led complex partnerships with production companies, filmmakers, studios and distributors, and helped us create and refine new ways of working with Times staff. The projects he's worked on are adapting some of our most impactful journalism - The 1619 Project, The Jungle Prince of Delhi, Nice White Parents and more that we hope to announce soon - and have required real creative thinking, thoughtful problem-solving, and endurance to bring a complex cast of stakeholders together, often under pressure.

Erik joined the strategy team in 2015 and has been helping The Times figure out how to swim in uncharted waters ever since. He was our first business leader in audio starting in early 2016 and helped craft the audio strategy from its earliest stages and brought that plan to reality.

Please join me in congratulating Erik!

Stephanie