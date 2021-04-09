Log in
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
04/09
48.045 USD   -0.61%
New York Times : Promotions in Features Design

04/09/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
We are thrilled to announce two promotions on the features design team, the group of art directors responsible for the design of most of our weekly sections.

Mary Jane Callister will take on the role of deputy director of features design, a recognition of her outsized contributions. Since joining the team in 2019, Mary Jane has distinguished herself as an extraordinarily talented art director, a gifted typographer and a natural collaborator.

She's been a creative force behind some of our most impactful projects, such as the recent Primal Scream section, which examined the disproportionate toll the pandemic has taken on working mothers. Then there's A Year Without Travel, the African-American Creators package, an exploration of the Decade in Culture and 52 Places We Love. She's art directed the past three issues of the Year in Pictures and teamed up with the news design team on the Voter's Guide. Each project has its distinctive identity, but they are united in their sophistication and attention to detail. She's also been an integral voice in the redesigns of Sunday Business and Arts & Leisure. Through all these projects, Mary Jane has impressed editors with her thoughtful approach, creative solutions and steady calm.

She truly distinguished herself as a creative leader during the lightning-fast creation of the At Home section last year, which aimed to help readers live full, cultured lives while safely navigating the pandemic. Working closely with Andrew Sondern, Mary Jane helped shape not just the visual identity of the section, but the content itself. This collaboration between edit and design created the section's distinctive voice, expressing our journalistic intentions and values in every choice. She went on to art direct more than 20 issues, coming up with inventive ways to keep the covers fresh and inviting, while recognizing the changing mood of the country. The section, which has been warmly embraced by readers, was recently recognized by the Society of Publication Designers.

That all this work represents a strong collaboration with fellow designers is no surprise. With her broad skill set, grace under pressure and openness to other perspectives, she has quickly earned the respect and trust of the art directors she's worked alongside. In her new role, Mary Jane will help lead special projects, sections and redesigns, while helping refine our work across the culture and lifestyle report.

Mary Jane started working at The Times in 2017 with the brand team after a successful run designing illustrated books for publishers such as Knopf and Abrams. This followed a 10-year run at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she was the deputy design director, art directing its flagship magazine as well as books and special issues. She began her design career working with the creative director Louise Fili, where she developed the passion for typography that is so evident in her work today.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
