Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/09 10:16:08 am
47.905 USD   -0.90%
09:54aNEW YORK TIMES  : Promotions on The Daily
PU
04/08ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. to ship 85% fewer J&J vaccine doses to states next week
RE
04/07NEW YORK TIMES  : John Eligon Named Johannesburg Bureau Chief
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Promotions on The Daily

04/09/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alex Young has been promoted to deputy producer of The Daily. She has been working on the Audio team since 2016. She helped shape The Daily's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and has produced several powerful episodes, including Megan Twohey's interview with Harvey Weinstein's lawyer and interviews with several small business owners as New York City shut down in March 2020. Alex will play a key role in making assignments, running the calendar, and training producers.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:54aNEW YORK TIMES  : Promotions on The Daily
PU
04/08ASTRAZENECA  : U.S. to ship 85% fewer J&J vaccine doses to states next week
RE
04/07NEW YORK TIMES  : John Eligon Named Johannesburg Bureau Chief
PU
04/07MARKET CHATTER : Starbucks to Stop Disposable Cups Usage in South Korea by 2025
MT
04/06NEW YORK TIMES  : Yara Bayoumy Named World and National Security Editor for Opin..
PU
04/06NEW YORK TIMES  : A New Editor for London
PU
04/06NEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins N.L.A. Award
PU
04/06THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board fin..
RE
04/05AMAZON COM  : illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 960 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 8 094 M 8 094 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,17 $
Last Close Price 48,34 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Robert Edwin Denham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-5.62%8 094
NEWS CORPORATION48.69%15 387
REACH PLC52.51%932
NORTH MEDIA A/S36.34%313
REWORLD MEDIA49.84%307
D. B. CORP LIMITED14.14%220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ