New York Times : Promotions on The Daily

Alex Young has been promoted to deputy producer of The Daily. She has been working on the Audio team since 2016. She helped shape The Daily's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and has produced several powerful episodes, including Megan Twohey's interview with Harvey Weinstein's lawyer and interviews with several small business owners as New York City shut down in March 2020. Alex will play a key role in making assignments, running the calendar, and training producers.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer The New York Times Company published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 13:53:00 UTC.