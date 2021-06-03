New York Times : Recent Additions in Newsroom Strategy

This summer will mark seven years since the release of the Innovation Report, a period in which our newsroom and news report have changed dramatically. The members of Newsroom Strategy, which grew out of the Innovation committee, have spent that time supporting our transformation and growth, from pursuing investments that have added hundreds of journalists to the newsroom, to designing new editorial structures and workflows, to assessing ways to make the company and newsroom more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

We're lucky to have a recently expanded contingent of newsroom strategists to help us carry this work forward. Since last fall, Carol Huang, Claire Schneiderman and, most recently, Emma Lumeij joined the team alongside Bo Hee Kim, who was recently promoted to director.

Read on for more about the members of the team and the work they're doing.

-Jon Galinsky