    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
New York Times : Recent Additions in Newsroom Strategy

06/03/2021
This summer will mark seven years since the release of the Innovation Report, a period in which our newsroom and news report have changed dramatically. The members of Newsroom Strategy, which grew out of the Innovation committee, have spent that time supporting our transformation and growth, from pursuing investments that have added hundreds of journalists to the newsroom, to designing new editorial structures and workflows, to assessing ways to make the company and newsroom more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

We're lucky to have a recently expanded contingent of newsroom strategists to help us carry this work forward. Since last fall, Carol Huang, Claire Schneiderman and, most recently, Emma Lumeij joined the team alongside Bo Hee Kim, who was recently promoted to director.

Read on for more about the members of the team and the work they're doing.

-Jon Galinsky

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 215 M 7 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 42,98 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-16.65%7 215
NEWS CORPORATION44.18%15 040
REACH PLC66.09%1 048
NORTH MEDIA A/S43.36%341
REWORLD MEDIA26.50%266
D. B. CORP LIMITED17.37%226