Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Ryan Mac Joining Technology Team

06/24/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're thrilled to announce that Ryan Mac is joining The New York Times to cover tech accountability.

In his new role at The Times, Ryan will dig into all manner of tech companies, tech billionaires and their ecosystems of influence, and collaborate with reporters across the newsroom to examine the increasing power of the industry. Over the past decade, tech has reached a point globally - employing millions, serving billions and sitting atop a combined market value of trillions - where scrutiny of that power is needed more than ever.

Ryan has reported on tech through that lens for years. Since 2017, he has been a senior technology reporter at BuzzFeed, writing about corporate accountability at Facebook, Google, Tesla and other large companies. His work has revealed missteps and willful blindness at Facebook toward content issues, privacy failings that helped unearth President Biden's Venmo account and Elon Musk's legal shenanigans. This year, he won a Polk Award for his Facebook coverage; in 2019, his work was awarded a Mirror Award.

Before BuzzFeed, Ryan was a tech reporter at Forbes, where he got the scoop that Peter Thiel was secretly funding Hulk Hogan's lawsuits against Gawker. Ryan also previously interned at Bloomberg News, The Orange County Register, The New York Times and the Half Moon Bay Review.

Ryan, a graduate of Stanford University, has long displayed a desire to get behind the scenes. While working at The Stanford Daily with Amy Julia Harris, who is now an investigative reporter in Metro, the two broke a story on how Stanford athletes had access to a special list of classes widely regarded as easy. Years later, she asked him how he got such good details for his stories. Ryan's secret? He attended retirement and goodbye parties to make new sources.

Ryan is also an avid fan of football (not the American kind) and tweets extensively about his favorite team (Arsenal). He and his cat, Cricket, will be based in Los Angeles, and Ryan will make frequent trips to the San Francisco bureau. He starts in July.

Please join us in welcoming Ryan to The Times.

Ellen, Pui-Wing, Jim and Joe

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
12:53pNEW YORK TIMES  : Ryan Mac Joining Technology Team
PU
10:50aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06:03aExclusive-Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - v..
RE
05:16aPlanet-warming methane leaking from European gas plants
RE
04:00aGas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - video foota..
RE
06/23STREET COLOR : Biden Reportedly Expected to Extend Eviction Moratorium by One Mo..
MT
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A Promotion for Liz Day
PU
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A New Role for Jim Datz
PU
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Boeing, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Blackstone Resour..
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : Introducing Gift Articles, a New Way for Times Subscribers to ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 7 148 M 7 148 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,58 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.62%7 148
NEWS CORPORATION41.62%14 748
REACH PLC94.29%1 207
NORTH MEDIA A/S32.08%307
D. B. CORP LIMITED30.59%257
REWORLD MEDIA23.66%255