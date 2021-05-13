Log in
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
05/12US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
New York Times : S.N.D. Print Honors

05/13/2021 | 07:36am EDT
We're pleased to share some terrific news about our newspaper and magazine, and the talented people who produce our print products: The Times received 203 awards in this year's Society for News Design print competition, including two gold medals and 24 silver medals.

Overall, S.N.D. gave out 873 Awards of Excellence, 59 silver medals and five gold medals.

The New York Times was also named a finalist for World's Best Designed Newspaper.

Our two gold medals, given for work that is determined to be of the highest quality, stand out even among medal-winners, went to the following:

  • The Great Empty, our photo essay on the world in lockdown (Photo Series)
  • The New York Times for Kids (Features Sections, Overall Design)

The Kids Section went on to become a Best in Show finalist, although no such award was given in this competition.

In the ultra-competitive staff portfolio categories, The Times received honors in all categories:

  • News: silver medal
  • Features, Sports, Combination, and Art Direction: Awards of Excellence
  • Graphics portfolios for climate, elections and the coronavirus outbreak: Awards of Excellence

The following individuals also received Awards of Excellence for their portfolios:

  • Frank Augugliaro: Features Portfolio (silver medal)
  • Tim Oliver: Combination Portfolio and Sports Portfolio
  • Wayne Kamidoi: Combination Portfolio
  • Andrew Sondern: Combination Portfolio
  • Matt Dorfman: Features Portfolio
  • Jen Ledbury: Features Portfolio

The Times also received 24 silver medals in the competition, and all of our visual teams were represented among the Awards of Excellence winners.

In awarding a silver medal to our News Staff Portfolio, the judges wrote, 'This tells the stories of our lives and touched all the bases of this last year. The staff elevated each of these stories through the use of spectacular work.'

Find the full database of winners here.

Congrats to everyone, across the board.

- Tom, Shannon, Fred and Josh

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
