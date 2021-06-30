New York Times : SOPA Honors

The Times had another great year at the Society of Publishers in Asia awards. And as always, it was truly a team effort, across desks, across countries, across disciplines.

The Times's Visual Investigations team won in the Video Reporting category for its investigation on how China is using Uighur labor to produce face masks.

The judges called the work a 'remarkable investigative report on an important human-rights issue,' adding that 'the thoroughness belies any possible rebuttal from the Chinese government or authorities.'

Paul Mozur, Raymond Zhong, Aaron Krolik, Ronen Bergman and Edward Wong won an honorable mention in Business Reporting for a group of stories detailing China's efforts to seize control through technology, including a look at its use for the coronavirus pandemic and for geopolitical purposes.

Chris Buckley, Amy Qin and Sui-Lee Wee won an honorable mention for Breaking News Reporting for the dispatches in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan, including a piece about Chinese doctors begging for masks.

And Adam Dean, a freelance journalist, won an honorable mention in the Photography category for his work covering protests in Thailand for The Times.

Congrats to everyone - and thanks for an incredible year.

Nancy, Adrienne and Carlos