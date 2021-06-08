New York Times : Silurians Press Club Honors

The Times won multiple awards in the Silurians Press Club's Excellence in Journalism competition, including the President's Choice Award, five medallions and nine merit awards. The Silurians also awarded the Excellence In Journalism Special Award to Jim Dwyer, who died last October, calling him 'a crusader against injustice.'

The Silurians Press Club, a New York-based organization and one of the oldest press clubs in the country, honors work about the city and the tri-state area.

The club posthumously honored Jim Dwyer with a special award, recognizing his long career as a dogged and compassionate New York City reporter at Newsday, The Daily News and, of course, The Times. In particular, the club wanted to acknowledge his efforts on behalf of The Innocence Project, which works to exonerate people who have been wrongly convicted, said Jack Deacy, the club's chairman.

'For four decades, Jim all but defined what it meant to be a newspaper columnist, capturing the heart and heartache of regular New Yorkers in unflinching and compassionate prose,' said Jim Dao, Metro editor. 'The work he did to free the wrongly convicted was extraordinary, but we should never forget that it was just one aspect of a writing career that was unparalleled in its richness and humanity.'

The President's Taxes, the investigation into Donald J. Trump's tax records by Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig and Mike McIntire, won the President's Choice Award, the top honor of the competition. 'This monumental research and reporting effort proved once again how effective journalism can hold the most powerful to account,' the judges wrote.