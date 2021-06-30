New York Times : Staff Changes in Photo

We are thrilled to announce that Eve Lyons will join Special Projects as the photo editor for Narrative Projects and Headway.

Eve joined The Times in 2014 as a photo editor on Styles, where she has produced and collaborated on an impressive array of visually driven work. She has commissioned portraits of A-list celebrities including Jay-Z, Woody Harrelson, Larry David, Patti Smith and Kate Winslet to name just a few.

Eve created The Look, a visual column that examines identity,community and culture.

In 2019, in collaboration with Tanner Curtis and Bonnie Wertheim, Eve produced the ambitious American Road Trip project, which asked four photographers to be guided by several unique themes - patriotism, tradition, community, youth - and a unifying question: What does America look like now?

During the pandemic, she provided our readers a chance to discover meditation and dispatched disposable cameras into a Colorado nursing home, asking the residents to show us what life looked like through their own images.

Eve's commitment to learning about and collaborating with a truly expansive range of contributing photographers is manifested in her work on Styles. Her regular portfolio meetings with photographers in the signature yellow booths on the fourth floor grew into her #yellowbooth series on Instagram, which highlights photographers and their work, and has continued in virtual form during the pandemic.