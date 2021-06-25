New York Times : Tariro Mzezewa Joining National

We're thrilled to announce that Tariro Mzezewa is joining National to cover the South alongside Richard Fausset and Rick Rojas.

Tariro, who joins us from Travel, will be based in Atlanta, where she will help us stay on top of one of the newsiest regions in the country and bring a focus on covering Black life in the South.

Since joining Travel in 2018, Tariro has shown a flair for spotting utterly unique stories. She has written about tour companies that cater to Black women looking for love; about how cities tell the story of slavery to tourists; and about safari companies not caring for African travelers.

When the pandemic began, Tariro covered the fast-moving news of the upheaval to the travel industry, writing about cruise ships getting turned away from port after port, stranded Americans feeling abandoned by the Trump administration and the people willing to die at Disney World.

Over the years, she has contributed to Styles, Culture, Politics and The Book Review, writing about African mothers who love Princess Diana and the importance of daydreaming and fantasizing. Tariro just wrapped up a stint on special projects, where she wrote about how churches in Harlem kept gospel music in their services throughout the pandemic.

She joined The Times as an editorial assistant to Roger Cohen and David Leonhardt in 2016 and was promoted to staff editor on the web team a year later and began writing for Opinion and other sections.

Tariro will start in August. Please join me in welcoming her to National.

Jia Lynn