Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Tariro Mzezewa Joining National

06/25/2021 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're thrilled to announce that Tariro Mzezewa is joining National to cover the South alongside Richard Fausset and Rick Rojas.

Tariro, who joins us from Travel, will be based in Atlanta, where she will help us stay on top of one of the newsiest regions in the country and bring a focus on covering Black life in the South.

Since joining Travel in 2018, Tariro has shown a flair for spotting utterly unique stories. She has written about tour companies that cater to Black women looking for love; about how cities tell the story of slavery to tourists; and about safari companies not caring for African travelers.

When the pandemic began, Tariro covered the fast-moving news of the upheaval to the travel industry, writing about cruise ships getting turned away from port after port, stranded Americans feeling abandoned by the Trump administration and the people willing to die at Disney World.

Over the years, she has contributed to Styles, Culture, Politics and The Book Review, writing about African mothers who love Princess Diana and the importance of daydreaming and fantasizing. Tariro just wrapped up a stint on special projects, where she wrote about how churches in Harlem kept gospel music in their services throughout the pandemic.

She joined The Times as an editorial assistant to Roger Cohen and David Leonhardt in 2016 and was promoted to staff editor on the web team a year later and began writing for Opinion and other sections.

Tariro will start in August. Please join me in welcoming her to National.

Jia Lynn

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
08:35aNEW YORK TIMES  : Tariro Mzezewa Joining National
PU
06/24NEW YORK TIMES  : Ryan Mac Joining Technology Team
PU
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06/24Exclusive-Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - v..
RE
06/24Planet-warming methane leaking from European gas plants
RE
06/24Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - video foota..
RE
06/23STREET COLOR : Biden Reportedly Expected to Extend Eviction Moratorium by One Mo..
MT
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A Promotion for Liz Day
PU
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A New Role for Jim Datz
PU
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Boeing, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Blackstone Resour..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 203 M 7 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,91 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.75%7 148
NEWS CORPORATION42.29%14 831
REACH PLC93.59%1 197
NORTH MEDIA A/S30.08%302
REWORLD MEDIA26.18%259
D. B. CORP LIMITED30.59%253