Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Times Wins 3 Scripps Howard Awards

04/23/2021 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Times won three Scripps Howard awards, which honor the best in American journalism, with a focus on high-impact reporting.

A portfolio of work from the Visual Investigations team on policing and race won the Excellence in Multimedia Journalism award, as well as the Impact Award, which is selected from all of the category winners and recognizes journalism that has had the greatest impact.

The Video team captured the intersection of police misconduct and racial injustice in 2020 in exacting and harrowing detail in a series of videos that spurred police reforms, influenced court cases and enhanced the public's understanding. 'Rarely has deadly police misconduct been so graphically revealed as in the 2020 work of the New York Times Visual Investigations team, which directly contradicted official accounts and revealed crucial details that helped trigger a national reckoning with a problem as old as the nation itself,' the judges wrote.

'The Visual Investigations team's core mission is the pursuit of accountability: using our tools and techniques to debunk, reveal and tell stories about people who might not have the platform to do it themselves,' said Mark Scheffler, executive producer of Visual Investigations.

The Times's investigation of President Donald Trump's taxes won the award for Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting. 'Americans were able to learn, ahead of the election, how a very wealthy, seemingly successful icon of American business could receive a tax bill for $750,' the judges wrote.

'This is wonderful recognition for the deep investigative work that produced the blockbuster exclusive of Donald Trump's taxes and the probing exploration of how the former president benefited personally by mixing public and personal business,' said Matt Purdy, deputy managing editor. 'Times journalists have led the way for years on covering Trump's money and this award is a tribute to that fine work.'

Azam Ahmed was also named as a finalist for the Excellence in Human Interest Storytelling award for his heartbreaking and painstaking reconstruction of one woman's search for the killers of her daughter, a victim of a Mexican cartel.

Find the full list of Scripps Howard award winners here and finalists here.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
08:08aJOIN THE TIMES FOR &LDQUO;BLACK HIST : How Do We Learn To Dream”
PU
07:48aNEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins 3 Scripps Howard Awards
PU
04/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A New Role for Hannah Beech
PU
04/22PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira, to present the Company's unique N..
DJ
04/21PEELING PAINT, SHODDY CLEANUPS AMONG : Fda
RE
04/21NEW YORK TIMES  : The Times Is Tops in Headlines, Again
PU
04/20NEW YORK TIMES  : The Times Adds Data on Coronavirus Cases in U.S. Prisons to Op..
PU
04/20NEW YORK TIMES  : Promotion for Sameen Amin
PU
04/20NEW YORK TIMES  : Jamelle Bouie Wins Hillman Prize
PU
04/19INSIGHT : U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 960 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 8 097 M 8 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,17 $
Last Close Price 48,36 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Robert Edwin Denham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-7.24%8 097
NEWS CORPORATION49.64%15 532
REACH PLC50.07%924
NORTH MEDIA A/S36.84%317
REWORLD MEDIA38.17%286
D. B. CORP LIMITED-5.61%180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ