New York Times : Times Wins 3 Scripps Howard Awards

The Times won three Scripps Howard awards, which honor the best in American journalism, with a focus on high-impact reporting.

A portfolio of work from the Visual Investigations team on policing and race won the Excellence in Multimedia Journalism award, as well as the Impact Award, which is selected from all of the category winners and recognizes journalism that has had the greatest impact.

The Video team captured the intersection of police misconduct and racial injustice in 2020 in exacting and harrowing detail in a series of videos that spurred police reforms, influenced court cases and enhanced the public's understanding. 'Rarely has deadly police misconduct been so graphically revealed as in the 2020 work of the New York Times Visual Investigations team, which directly contradicted official accounts and revealed crucial details that helped trigger a national reckoning with a problem as old as the nation itself,' the judges wrote.

'The Visual Investigations team's core mission is the pursuit of accountability: using our tools and techniques to debunk, reveal and tell stories about people who might not have the platform to do it themselves,' said Mark Scheffler, executive producer of Visual Investigations.

The Times's investigation of President Donald Trump's taxes won the award for Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting. 'Americans were able to learn, ahead of the election, how a very wealthy, seemingly successful icon of American business could receive a tax bill for $750,' the judges wrote.

'This is wonderful recognition for the deep investigative work that produced the blockbuster exclusive of Donald Trump's taxes and the probing exploration of how the former president benefited personally by mixing public and personal business,' said Matt Purdy, deputy managing editor. 'Times journalists have led the way for years on covering Trump's money and this award is a tribute to that fine work.'

Azam Ahmed was also named as a finalist for the Excellence in Human Interest Storytelling award for his heartbreaking and painstaking reconstruction of one woman's search for the killers of her daughter, a victim of a Mexican cartel.

