New York Times : Times Wins 4 Deadline Club Awards

The Times won four awards from the Deadline Club, the New York chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists, honoring work from News and Opinion. We also had one finalist.

Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig and Mike McIntire won the Daniel Pearl Prize for Investigative Reporting for their investigation into Donald J. Trump's taxes.

Joseph Goldstein won in the Newspaper or Digital Feature Reporting category for his piece 'They Shared a Bunk Bed Growing Up. Both Were Killed by the Police,' which told the story of two brothers who were shot by the police, seven years apart.

Matthew Futterman won in the Sports Reporting category for his series 'Sledhead,' examining the dangers that sliding sports, particularly bobsled and skeleton, pose to the brain.

Nicholas Kristof won the Column Writing category for a selection of his columns from 2020, including his work covering the coronavirus and showing how the website Pornhub profits off videos of exploitation and assault.

Alex Vadukul was also named as a finalist in the Arts Reporting category, for his piece about Black fashion models in 1970s Paris.

Find the full list of winners here, and finalists here.