Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Times Wins 4 Deadline Club Awards

05/18/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Times won four awards from the Deadline Club, the New York chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists, honoring work from News and Opinion. We also had one finalist.

  • Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig and Mike McIntire won the Daniel Pearl Prize for Investigative Reporting for their investigation into Donald J. Trump's taxes.
  • Joseph Goldstein won in the Newspaper or Digital Feature Reporting category for his piece 'They Shared a Bunk Bed Growing Up. Both Were Killed by the Police,' which told the story of two brothers who were shot by the police, seven years apart.
  • Matthew Futterman won in the Sports Reporting category for his series 'Sledhead,' examining the dangers that sliding sports, particularly bobsled and skeleton, pose to the brain.
  • Nicholas Kristof won the Column Writing category for a selection of his columns from 2020, including his work covering the coronavirus and showing how the website Pornhub profits off videos of exploitation and assault.

Alex Vadukul was also named as a finalist in the Arts Reporting category, for his piece about Black fashion models in 1970s Paris.

Find the full list of winners here, and finalists here.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
02:22pNEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins 4 Deadline Club Awards
PU
10:01aTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY  : to Webcast its Presentation at the 49th Annual J.P..
BU
08:04aNEW YORK TIMES  : Our Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting Intern
PU
05/17NEW YORK TIMES  : Times Wins 7 SABEW Awards
PU
05/17Some big U.S. hedge funds loaded up on SPACS, value stocks during first quart..
RE
05/17NEW YORK TIMES  : Jaime Swanson Joins London Newsroom
PU
05/16U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
RE
05/15U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
RE
05/15Fuel shortages begin to ease after Colonial hack
RE
05/14Colonial Pipeline recovers but gas outages persist
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 7 149 M 7 149 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 42,59 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.06%7 149
NEWS CORPORATION49.75%15 545
REACH PLC57.03%986
NORTH MEDIA A/S42.61%334
REWORLD MEDIA23.19%258
D. B. CORP LIMITED5.79%207