  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The New York Times Company
  News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Valerie Hopkins joins The Times in Russia

05/10/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
We are pleased to report that Valerie Hopkins is our newest correspondent.

Valerie will be joining our Moscow bureau to work with Anton Troianovski and Andrew Kramer in covering one of the most important stories of our time: Vladimir Putin's Russia.

From her base in Hungary, Valerie reported on how during his 11 years in office, Viktor Orban, the far-right premier, moved aggressively to consolidate power, remake society and reinterpret history to suit his contemporary political needs. Traveling the region extensively for multiple news organizations over the years, she has also explored how the legacy of genocide has shaped the local community of Srebrenica and the politics of Bosnia and Herzegovina 25 years after the war's end.

But Valerie has also made clear that she has the broad interests we look for in foreign correspondents. She has found ways to bring her writing gifts to less political topics, like this piece about having lunch with Erno Rubik (whose last name should be familiar).

Before moving to Budapest, Valerie lived in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Kosovo, Europe's youngest country, working extensively across the Balkans. She learned to speak Bosnian/Serbian/Croatian and Albanian. Her work has chronicled the ongoing geopolitical battles in the region and the persistent lack of regional reconciliation decades since the wars that followed the dissolution of the former Yugoslavia.

Valerie's interest in postwar societies in transition dates from her first job in journalism, covering war-crimes trials at the Bosnian state court for the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network. She also worked for the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Valerie is a native of Washington, D.C. She graduated from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and earned a master's degree from the School of Journalism at Columbia University, where she wrote her thesis about female war criminals. After graduation, she won an Overseas Press Club fellowship.

Valerie speaks Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Albanian and some German. She starts later this month. Please join us in welcoming her.

-Michael, Greg, Jim and Kim F.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 18:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 7 574 M 7 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 45,12 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-12.85%7 574
NEWS CORPORATION52.70%15 519
REACH PLC69.92%1 057
NORTH MEDIA A/S47.87%346
REWORLD MEDIA30.76%274
D. B. CORP LIMITED1.22%198