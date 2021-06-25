Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/25 02:08:08 pm
43.87 USD   +2.24%
01:40pNEW YORK TIMES  : Wins Peabody Award
PU
10:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
08:35aNEW YORK TIMES  : Tariro Mzezewa Joining National
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Times : Wins Peabody Award

06/25/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're thrilled to announce that our feature documentary 'Time,' directed by Garrett Bradley, won a 2021 Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious honors for broadcasting, audio and streaming media.

'Time' tells the story of Fox Rich, an entrepreneur, author and mother of six boys who has spent the past two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who was serving a 60-year sentence at Louisiana State Penitentiary for a bank robbery they both committed in 1997.

'The story of Fox Rich's 21-year fight to free her husband from prison, told through Bradley's directorial lens, is a sublime film that resonates because it's central message is about the power of love to triumph in the face of even the most difficult circumstances,' said Kathleen Lingo, the editorial director for film and television and an executive producer of the film. 'This documentary represents our highest aspirations as a journalism institution making a film because it combines the incredible artistry of Bradley's storytelling approach with an excavation of an important issue that impacts millions of people.'

'Time' is a sequel to the 2017 award-winning New York Times Op-Doc 'Alone,' that also explores the themes of love and how families cope with incarceration. While filming the Op-Doc, Ms. Bradley met Ms. Rich and pitched a follow up Op-Doc based on her story. But during production, Ms. Rich shared a trove of home-video diaries that inspired Ms. Bradley to expand the short into the feature length film that became 'Time.'

'Time' was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and for four Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Ms. Bradley also earned the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the International Documentary Association's Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award and the Directing Award at DOC NYC. The film was produced with Concordia Studio and released by Amazon Studios in 2020.

Find the full list of Peabody winners here.

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
01:40pNEW YORK TIMES  : Wins Peabody Award
PU
10:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
08:35aNEW YORK TIMES  : Tariro Mzezewa Joining National
PU
06/24NEW YORK TIMES  : Ryan Mac Joining Technology Team
PU
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06/24Exclusive-Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - v..
RE
06/24Planet-warming methane leaking from European gas plants
RE
06/24Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane - video foota..
RE
06/23STREET COLOR : Biden Reportedly Expected to Extend Eviction Moratorium by One Mo..
MT
06/22NEW YORK TIMES  : A Promotion for Liz Day
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 203 M 7 203 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 42,91 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.75%7 148
NEWS CORPORATION42.29%14 831
REACH PLC93.59%1 197
NORTH MEDIA A/S38.10%302
REWORLD MEDIA24.76%259
D. B. CORP LIMITED31.44%253