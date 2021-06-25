New York Times : Wins Peabody Award

We're thrilled to announce that our feature documentary 'Time,' directed by Garrett Bradley, won a 2021 Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious honors for broadcasting, audio and streaming media.

'Time' tells the story of Fox Rich, an entrepreneur, author and mother of six boys who has spent the past two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who was serving a 60-year sentence at Louisiana State Penitentiary for a bank robbery they both committed in 1997.

'The story of Fox Rich's 21-year fight to free her husband from prison, told through Bradley's directorial lens, is a sublime film that resonates because it's central message is about the power of love to triumph in the face of even the most difficult circumstances,' said Kathleen Lingo, the editorial director for film and television and an executive producer of the film. 'This documentary represents our highest aspirations as a journalism institution making a film because it combines the incredible artistry of Bradley's storytelling approach with an excavation of an important issue that impacts millions of people.'

'Time' is a sequel to the 2017 award-winning New York Times Op-Doc 'Alone,' that also explores the themes of love and how families cope with incarceration. While filming the Op-Doc, Ms. Bradley met Ms. Rich and pitched a follow up Op-Doc based on her story. But during production, Ms. Rich shared a trove of home-video diaries that inspired Ms. Bradley to expand the short into the feature length film that became 'Time.'

'Time' was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and for four Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Ms. Bradley also earned the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the International Documentary Association's Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award and the Directing Award at DOC NYC. The film was produced with Concordia Studio and released by Amazon Studios in 2020.

Find the full list of Peabody winners here.