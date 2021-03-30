New York Times : “The Improvement Association,” A New Podcast From The Makers of “Serial,” Launches April 13

The New York Times and Serial Productions today announced 'The Improvement Association,' a new limited podcast series hosted by reporter Zoe Chace premiering on Tuesday, April 13. In this five-part series, Chace travels to Bladen County, North Carolina to investigate the power of election fraud allegations.

A trailer for 'The Improvement Association'is available on NYTimes.com, and listeners can subscribe to the series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.

'I first stumbled on the weird voting politics of Bladen County several years ago, when I did a story about possible election fraud in the always-exciting race for county Soil and Water Commissioner,' says Chace. 'At the time, what went down seemed small and contained, and I thought that was that. But then one of my sources called me and told me I had to get back there, because there was something much bigger and more ominous going on.'

'The beauty of Zoe's reporting,' says Julie Snyder, the executive editor of Serial Productions, 'is that she tells political stories that are so entertaining, you forget they're political stories. But in 'The Improvement Association,' you not only get a rollicking story of rampant suspicion in a small community, Zoe also gives us a way to think about where we are as a nation right now, and how we've become almost undone by accusations of fraud and stolen elections.'