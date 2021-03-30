Log in
The New York Times Company NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
Summary 
Summary

New York Times : “The Improvement Association,” A New Podcast From The Makers of “Serial,” Launches April 13

03/30/2021 | 08:13am EDT
The New York Times and Serial Productions today announced 'The Improvement Association,' a new limited podcast series hosted by reporter Zoe Chace premiering on Tuesday, April 13. In this five-part series, Chace travels to Bladen County, North Carolina to investigate the power of election fraud allegations.

A trailer for 'The Improvement Association'is available on NYTimes.com, and listeners can subscribe to the series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.

'I first stumbled on the weird voting politics of Bladen County several years ago, when I did a story about possible election fraud in the always-exciting race for county Soil and Water Commissioner,' says Chace. 'At the time, what went down seemed small and contained, and I thought that was that. But then one of my sources called me and told me I had to get back there, because there was something much bigger and more ominous going on.'

'The beauty of Zoe's reporting,' says Julie Snyder, the executive editor of Serial Productions, 'is that she tells political stories that are so entertaining, you forget they're political stories. But in 'The Improvement Association,' you not only get a rollicking story of rampant suspicion in a small community, Zoe also gives us a way to think about where we are as a nation right now, and how we've become almost undone by accusations of fraud and stolen elections.'

Disclaimer

The New York Times Company published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 960 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 8 215 M 8 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 52,17 $
Last Close Price 49,06 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Robert Edwin Denham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-5.66%8 215
NEWS CORPORATION39.29%15 153
REACH PLC50.77%921
NORTH MEDIA A/S27.82%281
REWORLD MEDIA40.69%230
D. B. CORP LIMITED10.18%228
