The New York Times today announced event details for Climate Forward. This flagship climate summit provides a forum for the exchange of climate solutions and ideas, and holds newsmakers and industry leaders accountable in front of a live audience. The one-day event will be held at The Times Center in New York City on Wednesday, Sep. 25, featuring leaders from global corporations, well-known climate communicators, policy makers and others, alongside expert journalists from The New York Times.

This year's theme is "Confronting Our New Reality." The event program will identify how the world's climate has already shifted and explore recent developments in sustainably generating energy and cultivating food. It will also examine the impact of global events on the carbon economy and government climate commitments in a critical year for democracy.

Speakers include weather and feature anchor of "TODAY" Al Roker; C.E.O. of Ingka Group/IKEA Jesper Brodin; president and C.E.O. of Occidental Vicki Hollub, C.E.O. of Patagonia Ryan Gellert. More names will be announced soon.

David Gelles, managing correspondent for the Climate Forward newsletter, will curate and host live conversations along with a team of expert Times journalists, including international climate correspondent Somini Sengupta, "The Run-Up" podcast host Astead Herndon, Opinion columnist David Wallace-Wells and others. The talks will be based on critical analysis and insights from their on-the-ground reporting.