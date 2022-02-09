Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/09 10:55:21 am
41.56 USD   +1.69%
08:49aNEW YORK TIMES : Role for Somini Sengupta
PU
07:19aNEW YORK TIMES : Times Wins duPont Award
PU
06:05aFed denies release of correspondence on pandemic trades made by policymakers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York state set to drop indoor mask mandate -report

02/09/2022 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address

(Fixes byline)

By Julia Harte

(Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday will announce the end of her state's mask mandate for most indoor public places, The New York Times reported, joining several states due to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases.

The Democratic governor intends to let the mask mandate, which has been challenged in court, expire rather than seeking to renew it, the newspaper said, citing three individuals briefed on the move.

It remains unclear whether Hochul's administration would renew or drop a separate compulsory masking rule in New York public schools that is due to lapse in two weeks. However, CBS news radio on Wednesday reported that she intends to keep the school mask mandate in place for now due to low vaccination rates among young school age children.

Representatives for the governor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Hochul said this week that any lifting of the New York's mask mandate for schools would hinge on the pandemic falling to an appropriate level. She said on Monday she would need more time to access public health metrics before making a decision on schools.

Hochul called the general mask mandate temporary when she imposed it Dec. 31 as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatened to strain healthcare systems.

Officials in several other Democratic-led states - New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon - announced on Monday that they were lifting mask mandates for schools and other public settings in the coming weeks.

In all those instances, authorities cited the receding Omicron-fueled wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations that began sweeping the United States during the year-end 2021 holiday season.

But U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters on Tuesday that with cases still high nationwide, "now is not the moment" to drop mask mandates in schools and other public places.

The relaxation of masking rules signals an inclination by politicians to take pandemic-weary residents off an emergency footing and shift toward treating the virus as part of everyday life.

Some states that have continued to push mask mandates are facing legal challenges and public protests.

On Friday, a judge in Illinois ruled Governor J.B. Pritzker did not have the authority to issue a statewide school mask mandate executive order and halted it.

Despite the ruling, several Illinois school districts including Chicago Public Schools, the third largest system in the United States, had continued to mandate masks.

In Algonquin, a northwest suburb of Chicago, dozens parents protested outside a school on Tuesday against their district's decision to continue to require masks.

"I'm standing up for my kids," parent Suzette Kallhoff told WGN News. "Everyone's had time to get vaccinated, the masks haven't made a difference with cases, the studies are shown and enough is enough."

Several studies have shown that proper masking does slow infection transmission.

A New York state judge struck down Hochul's mask mandate last month, ruling she had overstepped her authority.

But an appeals court judge stayed that decision the next day, keeping it intact while the case remained under judicial review.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago, additional reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
08:49aNEW YORK TIMES : Role for Somini Sengupta
PU
07:19aNEW YORK TIMES : Times Wins duPont Award
PU
06:05aFed denies release of correspondence on pandemic trades made by policymakers
RE
02/08Former New York Times editor put on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
RE
02/08Starbucks Reportedly Fires Memphis Employees on Union Plans
MT
02/08Johnson & Johnson Temporarily Halts Production Of COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
02/08Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production to Make Potentially More Lucrative ..
MT
02/08NEW YORK TIMES : An Oscar Nomination for Op-Docs
PU
02/07NEW YORK TIMES : Debuts New “Independence” Campaign Spotlighting the Integral ..
PU
02/07NEW YORK TIMES : A New Enterprise Editor For National
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 6 829 M 6 829 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,87 $
Average target price 50,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-15.74%6 829
NEWS CORPORATION2.42%13 352
REACH PLC-10.97%1 059
REWORLD MEDIA-20.88%349
NORTH MEDIA A/S-11.85%265
D. B. CORP LIMITED-7.84%203