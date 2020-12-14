Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pornhub pulls videos from unverified users after allegations of illegal content

12/14/2020 | 02:39pm EST
(Reuters) - Pornhub said on Monday it had pulled content uploaded by unverified users from its platform, days after Mastercard and Visa halted payments on the sex videos site over allegations of child sex-abuse content.    The move was a part of its policy announced last week where Pornhub banned users' ability to download videos and said it would allow only certain partner accounts to upload content, following a New York Times column that said many videos posted on the adult website depicted child abuse.

"It is clear that Pornhub is being targeted not because of our policies and how we compare to our peers, but because we are an adult content platform," the company said in the blog post late on Sunday.

It also said it was being targeted by organizations such as the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and Exodus Cry/TraffickingHub, which are dedicated to abolishing pornography, banning material they claim is obscene, and shutting down commercial sex work.

Last week, Mastercard said it was permanently ending the use of its cards on the platform after its investigation confirmed the presence of illegal content on the platform. Visa had said it was suspending payments till an investigation was completed.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 771 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 8 501 M 8 501 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,33 $
Last Close Price 50,84 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY58.04%8 501
INFORMA PLC-35.15%11 034
NEWS CORPORATION27.02%10 592
SCHIBSTED ASA31.36%8 583
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED71.85%7 634
PEARSON PLC2.48%6 472
