Q3 2021 Openings Remarks

It was our best third-quarter in both News and total net subscription additions since the launch of the digital pay model more than a decade ago. And, outside of 2020, it was our best quarter ever for digital subscription additions.

We hit an important milestone during the quarter - The Times now has more than one million international digital subscriptions. We've said for some time that we see a huge opportunity to reach curious, English-speaking people - not just in the U.S., but around the globe, and we continued to prove that out in Q3.

We added a total of 455,000 net new digital subscriptions in the quarter, including 320,000 for News and 135,000 for Games, Cooking and Wirecutter.

This progress reflects the enduring demand for quality, independent journalism, and our long-term potential to mean more to more people across a range of news and life needs.

Total revenues grew 19 percent in the quarter, with digital subscription revenue rising 28 percent, and advertising up 40 percent for both print and digital. As a result, adjusted operating profit grew 15 percent, despite a 20 percent increase in adjusted operating costs.

The quarter was a busy one in news. While Covid remained the dominant story, as it has for the last 20 months, a wide range of topics also captured the public's attention, including the Afghanistan withdrawal and the tragic events in Haiti, the resignation of New York's governor, and our ongoing climate reporting. These are the kinds of stories that our 2,000-person journalism operation is uniquely positioned to cover with depth and thoughtfulness.

The news cycle no doubt played a role in the quarter's performance, but so too did our improved command over the levers of our model.

I've talked in the past about our efforts to build enduring daily habits whatever the news cycle. Those efforts are now bearing fruit. A prime example is our flagship newsletter, The Morning, which now has more than 5-and-a-half million daily readers. Not only does The Morning provide real value to our audience - helping them quickly digest the day's most important stories - its programming mix is increasingly effective at driving people onsite. That, plus improved marketing messaging, makes it a steady source of new subscriptions.

We improved conversion in the quarter with a variety of planned experiments across the customer journey. We're using data and machine learning in increasingly sophisticated ways to identify the right moment to ask a reader to become a subscriber; tests involving our algorithmic meter and paywall have been particularly promising. We also continue to experiment more broadly with friction and value exchange to find the right balance between converting readers into paying subscribers and growing the pool of prospects at the top of the funnel. Some of those experiments entailed more aggressive limiting of access to our journalism for non-subscribers, which had a meaningful, positive impact on starts in the