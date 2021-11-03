Q3 2021 Openings Remarks

Thank you, and welcome to The New York Times Company's third quarter 2021 earnings conference call.
The Times had a strong third quarter, with the power of our subscription-first strategy on full display.
It was our best third-quarter in both News and total net subscription additions since the launch of the digital pay model more than a decade ago. And, outside of 2020, it was our best quarter ever for digital subscription additions.
We hit an important milestone during the quarter - The Times now has more than one million international digital subscriptions. We've said for some time that we see a huge opportunity to reach curious, English-speaking people - not just in the U.S., but around the globe, and we continued to prove that out in Q3.
We added a total of 455,000 net new digital subscriptions in the quarter, including 320,000 for News and 135,000 for Games, Cooking and Wirecutter.
This progress reflects the enduring demand for quality, independent journalism, and our long-term potential to mean more to more people across a range of news and life needs.
Total revenues grew 19 percent in the quarter, with digital subscription revenue rising 28 percent, and advertising up 40 percent for both print and digital. As a result, adjusted operating profit grew 15 percent, despite a 20 percent increase in adjusted operating costs.
The quarter was a busy one in news. While Covid remained the dominant story, as it has for the last 20 months, a wide range of topics also captured the public's attention, including the Afghanistan withdrawal and the tragic events in Haiti, the resignation of New York's governor, and our ongoing climate reporting. These are the kinds of stories that our 2,000-person journalism operation is uniquely positioned to cover with depth and thoughtfulness.
The news cycle no doubt played a role in the quarter's performance, but so too did our improved command over the levers of our model.
I've talked in the past about our efforts to build enduring daily habits whatever the news cycle. Those efforts are now bearing fruit. A prime example is our flagship newsletter, The Morning, which now has more than 5-and-a-half million daily readers. Not only does The Morning provide real value to our audience - helping them quickly digest the day's most important stories - its programming mix is increasingly effective at driving people onsite. That, plus improved marketing messaging, makes it a steady source of new subscriptions.
We improved conversion in the quarter with a variety of planned experiments across the customer journey. We're using data and machine learning in increasingly sophisticated ways to identify the right moment to ask a reader to become a subscriber; tests involving our algorithmic meter and paywall have been particularly promising. We also continue to experiment more broadly with friction and value exchange to find the right balance between converting readers into paying subscribers and growing the pool of prospects at the top of the funnel. Some of those experiments entailed more aggressive limiting of access to our journalism for non-subscribers, which had a meaningful, positive impact on starts in the
quarter; we've loosened those restrictions somewhat in the current quarter as we fine-tune and balance the model.
We're also working to improve and differentiate the subscriber experience to showcase the benefits of subscribing to prospects and also to drive retention. To that end, we introduced a portfolio of subscriber-only newsletters in the quarter, leveraging some of our existing newsletters with strong followings, like Paul Krugman, Watching and Well. We also launched several new newsletters, including Professor John McWhorter on race and language and Tressie McMillian Cottom on culture, politics and the economics of our everyday lives.
As a result of strong demand for news and strength in conversion in the quarter, we were able to profitably increase media spending. That, too, contributed to our record quarter for net additions, and we did so while our mix of paid and organic starts remained heavily weighted to organic.
We continued to pay close attention to churn, which will require increased focus and energy as our subscription base grows. As I've said in prior calls, we generally view our churn rate, which has vacillated within a relatively narrow band over the last few years, as a strength.
That continued in the third quarter, with a slight improvement. We expect pressure on churn in the fourth quarter as promotional pricing ends for the cohort that started last year around the presidential election, and as credit card regulations tighten in some markets. We continue to believe that our focus on driving repeat engagement and enhancing the subscriber experience will reduce reasons to cancel over time.
One of the ways we intend to boost engagement and showcase the benefits of subscribing is by getting more people to experience the full value of The Times, including our current standalone products - Cooking, Games, and Wirecutter.
The success of these standalone products alongside the growth of our core news product begins to demonstrate the potential of our multi-product bundle. As we experiment more with cross-promotion, we are seeing more News readers also engaging deeply with Cooking and Games. Over time, we expect that a bundle, offering all of our products, can play a big role in driving conversion and in giving subscribers more reasons to engage and retain.
In the meantime, Cooking and Games continue to show promise as compelling propositions for subscribers in their own right, with each product nearing a million total subscriptions. Net subscription additions to Games were 35 percent higher in Q3 than the prior quarter, and more than 20 percent higher than last year. Cooking net additions more than doubled quarter-over-quarter and were on par with last year's elevated Q3, with a first-time price promotion and access model experiments driving the results.
We also launched paid subscriptions to Wirecutter in the quarter. While a relatively small contributor to overall subscription additions, it's off to a promising start, especially among existing Times subscribers, with 10,000 net subscriptions in the first month.
It's been a fertile period for product development at The Times, both within and beyond our existing products. Last month, we announced that we'll test a new digital experience we're calling "New York Times Audio." It's a single destination for listeners to enjoy the full range of our audio storytelling, which today reaches 20 million listeners a month.
We also officially launched a beta for a digital kids 'How To' product, inspired by our popular monthly kids print section.
Costs were higher in the third quarter largely driven by higher paid media expenses, as well as the strategic investments we're making in journalism, product development and technology to allow our digital subscription business to scale efficiently. The guidance we provided in our earnings release suggests a similar level of cost growth in the fourth quarter, including increased marketing costs. As I've said in the past, you can expect us to continue to invest into our long-term opportunity to lay the foundation for a larger, more profitable business over time.
Turning to advertising, we had another strong quarter of revenue growth. While year-on-year growth slowed in the third quarter compared with the second, as expected, digital advertising revenues grew 22 percent compared with 2019, the same rate of growth as we reported in the second quarter. Our third quarter results continue to reflect the benefits of the overall market recovery, as well as marketer interest in our proprietary products, including the first-party data that stems from our subscription business, and our growing offering of captivating podcasts.
I'll close by reiterating that our business success is tied inextricably to our mission of helping people understand the world. Key to that is hiring the best journalistic talent available.
Several exceptional journalists joined us in recent months, including Lulu García-Navarro from NPR; Peter Coy from Bloomberg BusinessWeek; and Paul Volpe, who returned to The Times from Politico, where he was executive editor.
And before I turn it over to Roland, I also want to make note of an effort by many of my colleagues to evacuate 159 of our current and former Times colleagues and their families from Afghanistan. These Afghan colleagues - and so many others fleeing the country - went through a harrowing experience, and it has been nothing short of awe-inspiring to watch this institution come together to help. I'm incredibly grateful to the many colleagues who supported their journey to safety and continue to do so as they resettle.
Thank you, Meredith, and good morning. Fundamental strength in the underlying business exemplified by strong digital subscription unit growth, and healthy growth in both subscription and advertising revenues, resulted in strong financial performance in the third quarter.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share was 23 cents in the quarter, 1 cent higher than the prior year. We reported adjusted operating profit of $65 million dollars, higher than the same period in 2020 by $9 million dollars and = $21 million dollars higher than 2019, which we continue to believe is an important comparison point given the impact that the pandemic had on our 2020 results.
As Meredith noted, we added 320 thousand net new subscriptions to our core digital news product and 135 thousand net new standalone subscriptions to our other digital products, for a total of 455 thousand net new digital-only subscriptions. As of the end of the quarter, we had approximately 980 thousand Games subscriptions, approximately 900 thousand Cooking subscriptions and 10 thousand Wirecutter subscriptions, the Wirecutter subscription offering having launched at the beginning of September. The international share of total news subscriptions remained at 18 percent as of the end of the quarter.
Total subscription revenues increased nearly 14 percent in the quarter with digital-only subscription revenue growing nearly 28 percent to approximately $200 million dollars. Digital-only subscription revenue grew as a result of:
The large number of new subscriptions we have added in the past year,
Continued strength in retention of the $1 dollar-per-week promotional subscriptions who have graduated to higher prices, and
And to a much lesser extent, the impact from our digital subscription price increase.
Digital news subscription ARPU for the quarter increased approximately five percentage points compared to the prior year and nearly 1 percentage point compared to the prior quarter. This improvement in both the year-over-year and sequential result was primarily due to subscriptions graduating from their introductory price to either full price or an intermediate step-up price in the quarter, as well as the continued benefit from price increases on our more tenured, full-price subscriptions. ARPU related solely to domestic news subscriptions increased six-and-a-half percentage points versus the prior year and approximately one-and-a-half percentage points versus the prior quarter.
We continue to expect the impact from subscriptions graduating from discounted promotions and the price increase on tenured digital subscriptions to provide a tailwind to digital news ARPU through the balance of this year.
Print subscription revenues declined 1 percent as overall volume declines more than offset the benefit from the first quarter home delivery price increase. Total daily circulation declined approximately 7 percent in the quarter compared with prior year, while Sunday circulation declined approximately 5 percent. Compared with 2019, print subscription revenues declined
