Sarah Palin testifies she felt 'powerless' against New York Times

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sarah Palin said at her
defamation trial against the New York Times that she felt
"powerless" after the newspaper published a 2017 editorial that
incorrectly linked the former Alaska governor and 2008
Republican U.S. presidential candidate to a mass shooting six
years earlier.
On the sixth day of the trial in Manhattan federal court,
Palin told jurors that she was "mortified" after the Times
appeared to connect her to having incited the murder of innocent
people.
The 57-year-old Republican accused the Times of "trying to
score political points," calling the newspaper "the be-all, end
all, the loud voice in American media" and likening it to the
biblical figure Goliath and herself to David.
"It was devastating to read, again, an accusation, a false
accusation that I had anything to do with murder, murdering
innocent people," Palin said. "And I felt powerless."
Palin also took the witness stand briefly on Wednesday,
following testimony over two days by James Bennet, a former
Times editorial page editor and also a defendant in her lawsuit.
Bennet said he never intended to blame Palin or her
political action committee for the disputed editorial, headlined
"America's Lethal Politics," which addressed gun control and the
growth of incendiary political rhetoric.
The June 14, 2017, editorial was written after a shooting at
a congressional baseball team practice at a field in Virginia
where Republican U.S. congressman Steve Scalise was wounded. It
referred to the January 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot
by gunman Jared Lee Loughner where six people were killed and
then-Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was
seriously wounded.
Bennet added language that drew a link between the Giffords
shooting and a map circulated earlier by Palin's political
action committee that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under
"cross hairs."
He told jurors that he did not intend to blame Palin or harm
her reputation, when under deadline pressure he added the phrase
"the link to political incitement was clear" to the editorial.
There is no evidence Loughner had a political motive and the
Times corrected the editorial the next day.
Palin has said she believes the correction did not go far
enough, and noted that it did not name her.
FEELING 'STRESS'
Palin faces a high legal bar to win in a trial that tests
longstanding legal protections for U.S. media against defamation
claims by public figures.
She must convince jurors that the Times and Bennet acted
with "actual malice," https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-new-york-times-palin-idUKKBN25O31B
meaning they knew the editorial was false or had reckless
disregard for the truth. Palin must also prove her case with
clear and convincing evidence, a higher standard than often used
in civil cases.
Under cross-examination by the Times lawyer David Axelrod,
Palin acknowledged that the symbols on the map look like cross
hairs, but also resembled surveyor markings.
Asked if she endorsed the map, she said, "It has my name on
it, so yes."
The Times has also tried to show that Palin suffered no
harm. Axelrod asked many questions to show Palin retained a
prominent public profile and had multiple sources of income,
including from four books.
Under questioning from her own lawyer Kenneth Turkel, Palin
said the editorial nonetheless caused her suffering.
"It's hard to lay your head on a pillow and have a restful
night when you know that lies are told about you, a specific lie
that was not going to be fixed," Palin said. "That causes some
stress anyone would feel."
Palin also said she and her family in 2011 received death
threats after people including the media started wrongly
connecting her to the Arizona attack, but did not sue because
she wanted to focus on victims and not politicize the tragedy.
Asked if she was used to such threats, Palin said: "Every
day, but it comes with the territory."
Palin has signaled that if she loses at trial, she will on
appeal challenge New York Times v Sullivan, the 1964 U.S.
Supreme Court decision that established the actual malice
standard.
The trial had been delayed for 1-1/2 weeks because Palin
tested positive for COVID-19. She has said she will not be
vaccinated against COVID-19. Palin removed her white face mask
before testifying, and like other witnesses testified behind a
plexiglass shield.
