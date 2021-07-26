Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Subway: Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna

07/26/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Subway logo on a napkin

(Reuters) - Subway urged a federal judge in California to throw out a lawsuit accusing the chain of deceiving consumers about the content of its tuna sandwiches, wraps and salads.

In a court filing on Friday, Subway Restaurants Inc said the plaintiffs offered no facts to support their "frivolous" claim that the products did not contain "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna" or might have contained tuna "from anything less than healthy stocks, for example Albacore and Tongol."

Subway also said the plaintiffs' lawyers should be sanctioned, calling their conduct "frankly, outrageous."

Those lawyers did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.

The lawsuit filed in January by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin had said Subway's tuna products were "completely bereft of tuna," and concocted to "imitate the appearance of tuna" so Subway could charge premium prices.

An amended complaint on June 7 removed the "no tuna" claim, but maintained that Subway's "malicious" labeling, marketing and advertising of its tuna products was false and misleading.

In Friday's filing, Subway said the negative media attention from the lawsuit hurt thousands of franchisees by depressing sales of a best-selling product.

"While Subway has offered the plaintiffs' and their counsel a graceful exit from the morass they had created by simply dismissing their claims with prejudice and issuing a public apology, they have instead doubled down on their destructive behavior with new, equally unsupportable claims," Subway said.

Subway recently had more than 37,500 locations worldwide, including more than 24,600 in the United States and Canada.

The proposed class action covers California purchasers of Subway tuna products after Jan. 20, 2017.

In a June 20 article, the New York Times said a lab analysis of Subway tuna purchased in Los Angeles could not pinpoint a species of fish, meaning that the contents were heavily processed or contained no tuna.

Subway revamped its menu this month but made no changes to its tuna, saying an upgrade wasn't needed.

The case is Amin et al v Subway Restaurants Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-00498.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
10:08aNEW YORK TIMES : David Halbfinger Named Politics Editor; Manny Fernandez Named D..
PU
06:48aNEW YORK TIMES : Press Club Honors
PU
07/22NEW YORK TIMES : Adrienne Green Joins The New York Times Magazine
PU
07/22NEW YORK TIMES : Leading Climate Voices to Headline The New York Times Climate H..
PU
07/21NEW YORK TIMES : Coalition Urges U.S. to Provide Visas to Afghans Who Worked wit..
PU
07/19CHINA GEZHOUBA : to Resume Construction of Pakistan Hydropower Plant Project Aft..
MT
07/19ISRAELI FIRM'S SPYWARE TARGETED JOUR : media
RE
07/18Israeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports
RE
07/16NEW YORK TIMES : Ashley Wu Joins Joins Graphics
PU
07/15BIOGEN : Slumps After Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai Say They Won't Use Controver..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,5x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 255 M 7 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,22 $
Average target price 51,14 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-16.52%7 406
NEWS CORPORATION37.73%14 899
REACH PLC127.02%1 194
NORTH MEDIA A/S38.60%321
REWORLD MEDIA26.18%257
D. B. CORP LIMITED22.30%254