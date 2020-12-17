Log in
The New York Times Company

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
The New York Times Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

12/17/2020
The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 21, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 771 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 8 326 M 8 326 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,50x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur O. Sulzberger Non-Executive Chairman
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY55.70%8 326
INFORMA PLC-36.48%11 026
NEWS CORPORATION25.67%10 474
SCHIBSTED ASA30.68%8 649
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED77.23%7 397
PEARSON PLC3.64%6 678
