THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/29/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2022.

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers accounting for more than 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 333 M - -
Net income 2022 137 M - -
Net cash 2022 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 4 778 M 4 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,53 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-38.80%4 778
NEWS CORPORATION-30.57%9 120
REACH PLC-60.35%426
REWORLD MEDIA-8.70%398
NORTH MEDIA A/S-37.59%176
D. B. CORP LIMITED-18.10%171