  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19 2022-09-30 pm EDT
29.22 USD   +2.08%
01:58pThe New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/23New York Times : Erica Futterman becomes Director of Masthead Operations
PU
09/15New York Times : Deanna Sousa Joins The Times as New Senior Vice President and Lead for the Delivery Engineering Mission
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/30/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2022.

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers accounting for more than 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 297 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net cash 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 4 758 M 4 758 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,62 $
Average target price 34,83 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-40.75%4 758
NEWS CORPORATION-32.54%8 764
D. B. CORP LIMITED33.83%270
REWORLD MEDIA-34.27%267
REACH PLC-76.27%230
NORTH MEDIA A/S-40.37%156