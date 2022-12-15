Advanced search
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-12-15 pm EST
33.45 USD   -3.30%
The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

12/15/2022 | 02:30pm EST
The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

The New York Times Company is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 9 million subscribers accounting for more than 10 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games to sports — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 287 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net cash 2022 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 5 722 M 5 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,59 $
Average target price 34,83 $
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-28.41%5 722
NEWS CORPORATION-16.27%10 813
REACH PLC-65.66%376
REWORLD MEDIA-22.36%344
D. B. CORP LIMITED33.46%268
NORTH MEDIA A/S-46.76%152