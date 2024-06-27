The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.13 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 9, 2024.

