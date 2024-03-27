The New York Times did not publish a headline or story titled, "Justice Department Announces Crackdown on Microwave Food Producers."
This claim has been circulating on social media and was first identified by Reuters.
Readers can follow our coverage of U.S news at: nytimes.com/section/us
