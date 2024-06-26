We are aware of unfounded claims circulating on social media that suggest reporters from The New York Times did not meet with Ibrahim al-Organi, chairman of Organi Group, in Cairo earlier this month.

These claims are false.

As our report makes clear, Mr. Organi spoke at length and in detail with two journalists from The New York Times about Hala's activities. This two-hour-long interview took place on Monday, June 10 at Mr. Organi's office in Cairo.

A freelance photographer also attended, and an image of Mr. Organi, taken at Organi Group offices in Cairo, appears in the report.