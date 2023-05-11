Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-10 pm EDT
36.14 USD   -7.76%
Transcript : The New York Times Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023

05/11/2023 | 08:00am EDT
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the New York Times Company's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please also note today's event is being recorded. And at...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 406 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 367 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 5 950 M 5 950 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 91,6%
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,14 $
Average target price 39,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY20.70%5 950
NEWS CORPORATION-8.46%9 587
REACH PLC-11.15%338
REWORLD MEDIA-10.84%321
D. B. CORP LIMITED-3.97%257
NORTH MEDIA A/S9.65%171
