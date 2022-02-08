Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump aides still searching for more records -National Archives

02/08/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump holds a rally in Conroe, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's aides are looking for more White House records after the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from the former president's Florida resort, according to the agency.

"Former President Trump's representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a statement on Monday.

The hunt for additional documents and items raises questions about Trump's compliance with federal law requiring the preservation of all communications regarding official presidential duties.

The archives confirmed officials retrieved the boxes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property - one year after they should have been transferred to the agency when Democratic President Joe Biden took office.

"The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people," U.S. Archivist David Ferriero said.

The statement followed reports by the Washington Post on the boxes found in Florida and the Trump administration's haphazard recordkeeping, including Trump's habit of tearing up official documents.

Representatives for Trump, a Republican, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Former aides to Trump told the Post and the New York Times the materials handed over to the archives were packed up hastily during the former president's exit.

Several presidential historians said the violations under Trump were unprecedented.

"It's a pretty shocking disregard for the Presidential Records Act," historian Lindsay Chervinsky told CNN on Tuesday.

"Presidential documents belong to all of us Americans, not some ex-President," historian Michael Beschloss tweeted on Monday. "Crucial now for all Americans to know exactly how many and what Presidential documents were illegally taken, hidden or destroyed."

Among the items retrieved in January were letters to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump's predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama, according to the reports.

The U.S. House of Representatives is investigating Trump supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump sought to block congressional investigators from obtaining his records but the U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected his request.

Experts said it was unclear what, if any, repercussions could follow regarding the materials' improper handling.

"There has never been a prosecution under the Presidential Records Act because no president has ever flouted it to this extent," Chervinsky said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
02/07NEW YORK TIMES : Debuts New “Independence” Campaign Spotlighting the Integral ..
PU
02/07NEW YORK TIMES : A New Enterprise Editor For National
PU
02/05MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Housekeeper at Colorado ranch of Michael Bloomberg abducted at gunpoin..
RE
02/04NEW YORK TIMES : Expanding our 24/7 Live Team
PU
02/04China suspected in hack of journalists at News Corp
RE
02/02FBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware
RE
02/02TRANSCRIPT : The New York Times Company, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
02/02New York Times Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Dividend Increased; The Athletic Med..
MT
02/02NEW YORK TIMES : Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/02The New York Times Company Reports 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 060 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net cash 2021 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 6 801 M 6 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,70 $
Average target price 50,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Manager-Production Financial Analysis
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Jason Sobel Chief Technology Officer
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-13.60%6 801
NEWS CORPORATION0.63%13 104
REACH PLC-11.50%1 051
REWORLD MEDIA-19.68%354
NORTH MEDIA A/S-9.26%273
D. B. CORP LIMITED-7.36%204