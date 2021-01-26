Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The New York Times Company    NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter permanently suspends My Pillow CEO for election misinformation

01/26/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, stands outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has permanently suspended the account of My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company's policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said.

Lindell, a devout supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone interview with Reuters on Tuesday pushed back at Twitter's reasons for the suspension, saying Twitter is "trying to destroy Mike Lindell - my reputation and my integrity."

Twitter had permanently suspended Trump from its platform earlier this month.

Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers, and the My Pillow company's account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Trump.

Lindell was suspended for repeatedly violating the company's civic integrity policy, Twitter said in a statement late on Monday. It is not clear which of Lindell's tweets led to the ban.

Lindell's political commentary and advertisements are a regular fixture on conservative media.

A self-described former cocaine addict and alcoholic who says he found sobriety through Christianity, Lindell helped sponsor a two-week March for Trump bus tour that ended in Washington on Dec. 14 and spoke at five stops.

He said a fortnight ago that he did not help finance subsequent trips to promote the Jan. 6 rally that devolved into riots as supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the election results.

But the Capitol riots that left five people dead, did not change his views on contesting the election.

"I'm never letting the fraud go," Lindell told Reuters then.

In Tuesday's phone interview, Lindell offered his own explanation for why Twitter blocked him.

"You've got to realize that they didn't take my Twitter down because I backed Donald Trump," Lindell said. "They took it down because they don't want the Dominion (Voting Systems) machine fraud out there."

The New York Times reported last week that Dominion has threatened to sue Lindell over his unsubstantiated claims of fraud involving its machines.

Lindell also said on Tuesday that Twitter removed his account after he posted a positive description of him written by an employee. "So now an article goes up about who I really am from a real person. And they wipe my Twitter out forever."

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Michael Perry and Grant McCool)

By Bhargav Acharya


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
09:51aNEW YORK TIMES : Michelle Harris Joins Opinion as Fact Checker for Audio
PU
09:51aNEW YORK TIMES : Adam Playford Joins The Times as Projects Editor, The Upshot
PU
05:06aNEW YORK TIMES : Celebrating the 125th Anniversary of The New York Times Book Re..
PU
01/25NEW YORK TIMES : Leader for Op-Docs
PU
01/24BOX OFFICE : 'The Marksman' Captures Top Spot With $2 Million, Bleak Times for M..
RE
01/22OUR CONTINUOUS CORONAVIRUS LIVE BRIE : One Year On
PU
01/22NEW YORK TIMES : Marcela Valdes Joins The New York Times Magazine as Staff Write..
PU
01/22NEW YORK TIMES : Kathleen Kingsbury Named Opinion Editor
PU
01/21NEW YORK TIMES : Shawna Richer Joins The Times
PU
01/20NEW YORK TIMES : Jonah Bromwich Joins Metro
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 8 926 M 8 926 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,83x
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 53,38 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nick Rockwell Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.69%8 926
NEWS CORPORATION4.34%11 000
INFORMA PLC-10.24%10 101
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.88%8 312
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-6.33%7 469
PEARSON PLC5.53%7 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ