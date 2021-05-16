Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The New York Times Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYT   US6501111073

THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

(NYT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. gasoline shortage improves, some regions still suffer hefty outages

05/16/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Motorists wait in long lines to enter gasoline station during surge in demand for fuel in Durham, North Carolina

(Reuters) - Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast over the last week modestly improved on Sunday as the country's largest fuel pipeline was brought back to normal operations following a crippling cyberattack.

Even with outages slightly easing in many states, at least a third of gas stations were without fuel in Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to tracking firm GasBuddy. Roughly half of the stations in the Carolinas were lacking gasoline, and the amount of empty fueling stations in Washington D.C. rose 2% to 83%, GasBuddy data showed.

Overall outages stood at 12,870 stations, down from 13,450 on Saturday and a peak of more than 16,000, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, as drivers reduced panic buying and stations replenished supplies.

Gas stations across the Eastern Seaboard ran dry as drivers hoarded gasoline after learning that the 5,500-mile (8,900-km) Colonial Pipeline had temporarily shut down following the hack, largely seen as the most disruptive cyberattack on record.

Operators of the Colonial system, which transports 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel daily to East Coast markets from Texas refineries, began resuming operations on Wednesday following a six-day outage.

Colonial on Saturday said it had returned the Colonial system to normal operations. The pipeline company was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Widespread panic buying led to long lines at gas stations along the pipeline's service route, and even in some areas not served by the line, as well as a spike in fuel prices.

U.S. gasoline demand on Saturday dropped nearly 15% from a week earlier, according to GasBuddy, as drivers pulled back on fuel hoarding.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was up slightly on Sunday at $3.044 compared to the previous day's $3.042, and up from $2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

DarkSide, the group blamed for attacking Colonial Pipeline systems, has said it recently hacked four other companies.

In Colonial's case, the cyber criminals demanded a ransom, but it was not clear how much money was requested or whether the pipeline company made any payments to the group. Bloomberg News and the New York Times said the company paid nearly $5 million.

Colonial said it would resume on Monday its regular nomination process, in which shippers seek space on the line.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
05/15U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack
RE
05/15Fuel shortages begin to ease after Colonial hack
RE
05/14Colonial Pipeline recovers but gas outages persist
RE
05/13NEW YORK TIMES  : S.N.D. Print Honors
PU
05/12US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government
RE
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
05/12NEW YORK TIMES  : Amanda Morris Named Reporting Fellow Focused on Disability Iss..
PU
05/11L Brands plans to spin off Victoria's Secret
RE
05/10NEW YORK TIMES  : Valerie Hopkins joins The Times in Russia
PU
05/09BILL GATES : Melinda Gates Was Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Since 2019 to End Ma..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 009 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 7 208 M 7 208 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The New York Times Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,14 $
Last Close Price 42,94 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Meredith Kopit Levien President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roland A. Caputo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Gregg Sulzberger Chairman & Publisher
Doreen A. Toben Independent Director
Brian P. McAndrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-17.06%7 208
NEWS CORPORATION48.58%15 425
REACH PLC56.34%980
NORTH MEDIA A/S43.36%335
REWORLD MEDIA27.92%268
D. B. CORP LIMITED3.11%202