Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  The New Zealand Refining Company Limited    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

(NZR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : Refining NZ finalises plans for simplified refinery operations in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

NZX announcement

05 October 2020

Refining NZ finalises plans for simplified refinery operations in 2021

On 25 June 2020, Refining NZ announced completion of the first phase of its Strategic Review, taking forward a near-term proposal to simply refinery operations and in parallel explore with customers a possible future staged transition to an import terminal.

The Company has now finalised its proposal to operate the refinery in 2021 under the current Processing Agreement, which will enable it to extend cash neutral operations in a low-margin environment at the Fee Floor.

This proposal includes:

  • Reducing refinery throughput to 90,000 bbls/day (equivalent to levels at the time of commencement of the Processing Agreement in 1995) and the cessation of bitumen production;
  • c$20M reduction in opex compared with 2020 primarily through lower labour and other costs;
  • Undertaking the deferred 2020 turnaround of Crude Distillation Unit 1 and the CCR Platformer. Total capex for 2021 is forecast at $50M; and
  • Estimated restructuring costs in 2020 of c$5M, which will be funded using proceeds from asset sales.

The simplification proposal for 2021 follows the action already taken in 2020 to reset the cost base to Fee Floor levels through $70M in opex and capex cost reductions.

During the last quarter, the Company has also progressed import terminal discussions with customers. These discussions are ongoing and any decision to proceed with a conversion to an import terminal will ultimately be a decision voted on by non-customer shareholders.

Refining NZ chairman Simon Allen said: "We are pleased we have been able to find a way to continue operating the Marsden Point refinery in the most challenging environment Refining NZ has faced since deregulation of the oil industry in 1988. Our focus at this time is on operating the refinery safely and on our people who are impacted by the changes we need to make. We are working closely with local, regional and national authorities and agencies to ensure that the proposed transition is smooth and the impact on our people and the region is minimised."

NZX announcement

For further information: Ellie Martel

Government and External Affairs Manager Ellie.Martel@refiningnz.com

+64 (0)20 4174 7226

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 20:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
04:15pNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Refining NZ finalises plans for simplified refinery opera..
PU
09/22NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Refinery Simplification Plan Update
PU
09/21NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Substantial Holding Notice - ACC
PU
09/20NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Refining NZ Operational Report - July/August
PU
08/17FACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing
RE
08/16FACTBOX : Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing
RE
08/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING : Results Commentary
PU
08/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ HY20 Investor Presentation
PU
08/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Results Announcement HY20
PU
08/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING : RNZ Condensed Interim Financial Statements - HY20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 224 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2020 -217 M -144 M -144 M
Net Debt 2020 253 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 191 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,09 NZD
Last Close Price 0,61 NZD
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naomi James Chief Executive Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Jack Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED-67.55%126
CHEVRON CORPORATION-40.93%132 931
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-26.44%6 290
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-48.80%4 893
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-40.00%4 230
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-61.35%3 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group