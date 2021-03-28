Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  The New Zealand Refining Company Limited    NZR   NZNZRE0001S9

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

(NZR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Refining : 2020 Global Reporting Initiative Index

03/28/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARCH 2021 //

2 0

2 0

I N

I T I A

I N

G L O B A L T I V E

R E P O R T I N G D E X

General index

The following Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index sets out the references to disclosures made in the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

General disclosure

Disclosure title

GRI

Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference

Name of the organisation

102 - 1

25

Activities, brands, products and services

102 - 2

20, 21

Location of headquarters

102 - 3

104

Location of operations

102 - 4

104

Ownership and legal form

102 - 5

37, 39

Markets served

102 - 6

20, 21

Scale of the organisation

102 - 7

24, 42

Information on employees and other workers

102 - 8

22-24

Supply chain

102 - 9

21

Significant changes to the organisation and its supply chain

102 - 10

21, 32

Precautionary principle approach

102 - 11

19

External initiatives

102 - 12

https://www.refiningnz.com/environment/environmental-footprint/

Membership of associations

102 - 13

Business and Parliament Trust Business NZ

Hugo Group Institute of Directors

HERA (Heavy Industry Research Association) MEUG (Major Electricity Users Group) Northland Chamber of Commerce Petroleum Skills Association

Business Leaders Health and Safety Forum The New Zealand Initiative

Statements from senior decision-maker

102 - 14

6-13

Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour

102 - 16

https://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre/policies/

Overview of Governance structure

102 - 18

https://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre/policies/

List of stakeholder groups

102 - 40

14

Collective bargaining agreements

102 - 41

Not reported

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

102 - 42

14

Approach to stakeholder engagement

102 - 43

14

Key topics and concerns raised

102 - 44

14, 15

Entities included in the consolidated financial statements

102 - 45

51

Defining content and topic boundaries

102 - 46

14-15

List of material topics

102 - 47

15

Restatements of information

102 - 48

None

Changes in reporting

102 - 49

None

Reporting period

102 - 50

1 January - 31 December 2020

Date of most recent report

102 - 51

19 March 2021

Reporting cycle

102 - 52

Annually

Contact point for questions regarding the report

102 - 53

corporate@refiningnz.com

Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI standards

102 - 54

14

GRI content index

102 - 55

Online

External assurance

102 - 56

None

Health and Safety and Wellbeing

Disclosure title

GRI

Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference

Disclosure on management approach

103

11, 16

Occupational health services

403-3

16

Work-related injuries

403-9

16

Emissions

Disclosure title

GRI

Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference

Disclosure on management approach

103

18-19

GHG emissions intensity

305-4

18

Sulphur dioxide emissions

305-7

19

Employment

Disclosure title

GRI

Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference

Disclosure on management approach

103

22

New employees hires and employee turnover

401-1

24

Diversity and equal opportunity

Disclosure title

GRI

Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference

Disclosure on management approach

103

24

Diversity of governance bodies and employees

405-1

24

Disclaimer

The New Zealand Refining Company Limited published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 20:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
04:54pNEW ZEALAND REFINING  : 2020 Global Reporting Initiative Index
PU
03/24NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : 2021 Global Reporting Initiative Index
PU
02/17Refining NZ says on track to convert refinery to import terminal
RE
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Results Announcement
PU
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Financial Statements 2020
PU
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : 2020 Financial Results Announcement Date
PU
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Director Changes
PU
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Refining NZ Operational Update for November/December 202..
PU
02/16NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Results Announcement - Commentary
PU
2020NEW ZEALAND REFINING  : Substantial Holding Notice - Wellington Capital
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 229 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2021 -21,5 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 99,4 M 99,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The New Zealand Refining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90 NZD
Last Close Price 0,46 NZD
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Naomi James Chief Executive Officer
Denise M. Jensen Chief Financial Officer
Simon Christopher Allen Chairman
Robin Baxter Engineering Manager
Jack Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED-17.27%94
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.28.81%8 009
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA9.22%7 600
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION42.86%6 499
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED10.30%4 932
GS HOLDINGS CORP.3.73%3 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ