New Zealand Refining : 2020 Global Reporting Initiative Index

Disclosure title
GRI
Annual Report 2020 pages(s) or reference
Name of the organisation
102 - 1
25
Activities, brands, products and services
102 - 2
20, 21
Location of headquarters
102 - 3
104
Location of operations
102 - 4
104
Ownership and legal form
102 - 5
37, 39
Markets served
102 - 6
20, 21
Scale of the organisation
102 - 7
24, 42
Information on employees and other workers
102 - 8
22-24
Supply chain
102 - 9
21
Significant changes to the organisation and its supply chain
102 - 10
21, 32
Precautionary principle approach
102 - 11
19
External initiatives
102 - 12
https://www.refiningnz.com/environment/environmental-footprint/
Membership of associations
102 - 13
Business and Parliament Trust Business NZ
Hugo Group Institute of Directors
HERA (Heavy Industry Research Association) MEUG (Major Electricity Users Group) Northland Chamber of Commerce Petroleum Skills Association
Business Leaders Health and Safety Forum The New Zealand Initiative
Statements from senior decision-maker
|
102 - 14
6-13
Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour
102 - 16
https://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre/policies/
Overview of Governance structure
|
102 - 18
https://www.refiningnz.com/investor-centre/policies/
List of stakeholder groups
|
102 - 40
14
Collective bargaining agreements
102 - 41
Not reported
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
|
102 - 42
14
Approach to stakeholder engagement
|
102 - 43
14
Key topics and concerns raised
|
102 - 44
14, 15
Entities included in the consolidated financial statements
|
102 - 45
51
Defining content and topic boundaries
|
102 - 46
14-15
List of material topics
|
102 - 47
15
Restatements of information
|
102 - 48
None
Changes in reporting
|
102 - 49
None
Reporting period
|
102 - 50
1 January - 31 December 2020
Date of most recent report
|
102 - 51
19 March 2021
Reporting cycle
|
102 - 52
Annually
Contact point for questions regarding the report
|
102 - 53
corporate@refiningnz.com
Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI standards
|
102 - 54
14
GRI content index
|
102 - 55
Online
External assurance
|
102 - 56
None