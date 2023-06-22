UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 20, 2023

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41620 87-3288897 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I. R. S. Employer

Identification No.)

101 Eisenhower Pkwy , Suite 300 , Roseland , NJ 07068 (Address of principal executive offices, including ZIP code) (973) 275-7428 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 NFTG The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Dismissal of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 20, 2023, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of The NFT Gaming Company, Inc, (the "Company") approved the dismissal of D. Brooks and Associates CPAs, P.A. ("D. Brooks") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective June 20, 2023.

The audit reports of D. Brooks on the Company's consolidated financial statements for each of the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and in the subsequent interim period through June 20, 2023, (i) there were no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) with D. Brooks on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of D. Brooks, would have caused D. Brooks to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreement in connection with its reports on the financial statements for such periods, and (ii) there were no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions).

The Company provided D. Brooks with a copy of the disclosure contained in this section of this Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the time this report was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and requested that D. Brooks furnish a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether it agrees with the above statements and, if not, stating the respects to which it does not agree. A copy of D. Brooks' letter, dated June 20, 2023, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Engagement of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On June 21, 2023, the Audit Committee appointed Salberg & Company, P.A. ("Salberg") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

During our two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and in the subsequent interim period through June 21, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on the Company's behalf consulted Salberg regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, in connection with which either a written report or oral advice was provided to the Company that Salberg concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement," as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, or a "reportable event," as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing by the Company under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 16.1 Letter from D. Brooks and Associates CPAs, P.A., dated June 20, 2023. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 22, 2023 THE NFT GAMING COMPANY, INC. /s/ Vadim Mats Vadim Mats Chief Executive Officer