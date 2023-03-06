Advanced search
    NFTG   US62911P2011

THE NFT GAMING COMPANY, INC.

(NFTG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
2.090 USD   +8.29%
08:36aThe NFT Gaming Company Acquires Voxpow Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Integrate into Proprietary Games
02/27The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. to attend NVIDIA GTC AI Developer Conference and Joins NVIDIA Developer Program
GL
The NFT Gaming Company Acquires Voxpow Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Integrate into Proprietary Games

03/06/2023 | 08:36am EST
Roseland, NJ, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a developer of a digital gaming platform and community that offers users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that it has acquired the artificial intelligence assets of Voxpow to integrate into its proprietary game portfolio.

“We’re excited to implement Voxpow into our ecosystem for the development of next generation Artificial Intelligence-powered games,” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of NFT Gaming. “Players will now be able to use their voice to control various aspects of games such as movement, responses, and other actions. Securing this technology allows us to expand our offering of games and enhance the overall gaming experience.”

Voxpow boasts AI-powered speech-recognition technology with natural language processing that recognizes more than 100 languages and variants. Other features include sentiment analysis and a variety of other web-based integrations.     

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.
The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations
E:ir@nftgco.com
T: 1-888-319-2499




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
