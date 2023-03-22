The NFT Gaming Company Announces $500,000 Share Repurchase Plan

Roseland, NJ , March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) ("NFT Gaming" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to mint unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500,000 of the Company's common stock.

“The current capital market conditions allow us to capture additional value for all shareholders through this measured buyback program. Our Board of Directors and executive management team are committed to delivering value to our shareholders,” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer.

The timing, the number of shares repurchased, and prices paid for the stock under this program will depend on available liquidity, cash flows and market conditions as well as corporate and regulatory limitations, including blackout period restrictions. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer our proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, weapons, gear, in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets. We plan to initially launch our own proprietary games that are simple and fun to play, and that offer gamers the ability to mint their own affordable NFTs within the platform, with unique and exclusive features, that can be utilized across the network of games and platform that we plan to build.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

