  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    NFTG   US62911P2011

THE NFT GAMING COMPANY, INC.

(NFTG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:13 2023-04-25 pm EDT
0.9370 USD   -11.60%
03:07pThe NFT Gaming Company Hires Specialized Team to Develop AI Games
GL
04/05Top Premarket Decliners
MT
04/04Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The NFT Gaming Company Hires Specialized Team to Develop AI Games

04/25/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Company expects commercial rollout of AI offering next quarter

Roseland, NJ, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that it has hired a team specialized team of experts to develop new Artificial Intelligence-based games for its Gaxos Platform.

The new team will consist of dedicated game developers, artists, back-end developers, and of course AI developers. The Company is currently building a portfolio of AI-Driven games utilizing cutting-edge technology, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4. The Company is also using Midjourney for the art component. Previously, NFTG acquired Voxpow to integrate AI-powered speech-recognition technology into its gaming platform.  With roughly a dozen games in its development portfolio, The NFT Gaming Company is expected to begin its commercial rollout on both Android and iOS by the end of the second quarter.

“The expansion of AI represents an exciting opportunity in gaming,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFTG.  “The technology will have a profound impact on the sector, by creating smarter and more adaptive non-player characters (“NPCs), generating game content, and ultimately creating a more customizable gaming experience.  These new hires will allow us to sit at the forefront of this emerging market as we work to establish ourselves as a market leader in the $300 billion gaming space.”

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations
E:ir@nftgco.com
T: 1-888-319-2499


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,42 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,68 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 12,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart THE NFT GAMING COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
