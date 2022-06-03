NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

(Lagos, Nigeria 3 June 2022)
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
RC. 2321
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
EQUITY CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
A Company related to Mr. Kamarudeen Oladosu, a Non-
Executive Director of Nigerian Exchange Limited
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer
a)
Name
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP - 0292004857D6LH3G5764
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares
|
|
Identification Code
ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
25th May 2022 - 500,000 units of shares @
N
22.65 per share
1st June 2022 - 500,000 units of shares @
N
24.00 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
1,000,000 units of shares
-
Price
N
23.33
e)
Date of Transaction
25th May 2022; and
1st June 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
Mojisola Adeola
COMPANY SECRETARY
