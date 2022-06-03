Log in
    NGXGROUP   NGNGXGROUP09

THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

(NGXGROUP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  06-01
24.00 NGN    0.00%
02:12pNIGERIAN EXCHANGE : Directors dealings
PU
04/29NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : Quarter 1 unaudited financial statement for 2022
PU
04/28NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : Nigerian exchange group plc - post board meeting notification
PU
NIGERIAN EXCHANGE : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

06/03/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
(Lagos, Nigeria 3 June 2022)

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

RC. 2321

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

EQUITY CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A Company related to Mr. Kamarudeen Oladosu, a Non-

Executive Director of Nigerian Exchange Limited

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer

a)

Name

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP - 0292004857D6LH3G5764

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNGXGROUP09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Nigerian Exchange Group Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

25th May 2022 - 500,000 units of shares @

N

22.65 per share

1st June 2022 - 500,000 units of shares @

N

24.00 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1,000,000 units of shares

-

Price

N

23.33

e)

Date of Transaction

25th May 2022; and

1st June 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Mojisola Adeola

COMPANY SECRETARY

Nigerian Exchange Group House, 2/4 Customs Street | PO Box 2457, Marina, Lagos, Nigeria | T +234 1 4638333 5 | M +234 700 225 5673 | E contactcenter@ngxgroup.com

Board of Directors

Group Chairman: Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo | GMD/CEO: Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON | Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Apollos Ikpobe, Professor Enase Okonedo, Mrs.

Ojinika Olaghere, Dr. Okechukwu Itanyi | Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Oluwole Adeosun, Mr. Chidi Agbapu, Mr. Patrick Ajayi, Mrs. Fatimah Bintah Bello-Ismail, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

www.ngxgroup.com

1

Disclaimer

NGX - Nigerian Exchange Group plc published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
